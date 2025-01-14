Oscar Duarte faces Regis Prograis in Anaheim, CA in February

Oscar Duarte is set for his next fight against Regis Prograis at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on February 15. The Mexican super lightweight and the former two-time champion from New Orleans, LA battle it out in the main event live on DAZN.

28-year-old Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) won his previous bout last November by unanimous decision against Botirzhon Akhmedov. Last February, the native of Parral, Chihuahua stopped Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in the ninth round and returned to winning ways.

Duarte’s first career defeat goes back to early 2019, when he dropped a split decision against Adrian Estrella. His most recent loss came in late 2023, when he was TKO’d by Ryan Garcia in the eighth round.

“I feel very happy and motivated with this great opportunity to face a former two-time world champion boxer,” Oscar Duarte said. “Facing Regis Prograis means a lot to me because he is an established, high-level fighter, and if I can win this fight, it would represent a very important step in my career. I know the fight will not be easy.”

“Prograis is a complicated fighter, he hits hard, has not been knocked out, and also wants to return to victory after his last two defeats. I will have to put up a great fight and be very intelligent to defeat him.”

“I want to thank Golden Boy, especially Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez, for this great opportunity to star in this card that will be broadcast on DAZN!”

Regis Prograis after his fight against Jack Catterall at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on October 26, 2024 | Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom Boxing

35-year-old Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) suffered his second straight defeat by unanimous decision last October against Jack Catterall. In late 2023, the former two-time super lightweight champion lost his WBC title by UD against Devin Haney.

Earlier in his career, Prograis held the WBA 140-pound strap that he lost by majority decision against Josh Taylor in October 2019.

“First off, I’m just excited to be back in the ring so soon doing what I love,” Regis Prograis said. “I understand that inactivity is the death of a fighter. At this point in my career, I want and need to be more active.”

“I think this fight has fireworks written all over it. My opponent is a strong, tough, and hungry fighter, and it should be a great night in California. I’m excited for this fight and looking forward to next month.”

The bouts featured on the Duarte vs Prograis undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.