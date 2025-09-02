Subscribe
HomeMMA

DWCS 80 live results: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani – Season 9, Week 4

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 4 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Following the third round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 4 (aka DWCS 80), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 2. The fight card includes five matchups showcasing MMA prospects eager to make an impression and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Jack Congdon (7-1) of Lakeville, MA faces LA’s Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (7-2) at welterweight. In the co-main event, Theo Haig (6-0) of San Jose, CA takes on Cezary Oleksiejczuk (15-3) of Poland at middleweight.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Canada’s Mandel Nallo (13-3) and Samuel Silva (13-4-1) of Brazil. A flyweight contest pits An Tuan Ho (6-1) of Vietnam against Eduardo Henrique (14-2) of Brazil. The event opener is a featherweight matchup between Tommy McMillen (8-0) of Great Falls, MT and David Mgoyan (7-0).

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 80: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani live blog

DWCS 80: How to watch and start time

DWCS 80 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 80: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani results

Get DWCS 80: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Jack Congdon vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
  • Theo Haig vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
  • Mandel Nallo vs. Samuel Silva
  • An Tuan Ho vs. Eduardo Henrique
  • Tommy McMillen vs. David Mgoyan
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.