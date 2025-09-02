DWCS 80 live results: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani – Season 9, Week 4

Following the third round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 4 (aka DWCS 80), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 2. The fight card includes five matchups showcasing MMA prospects eager to make an impression and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Jack Congdon (7-1) of Lakeville, MA faces LA’s Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (7-2) at welterweight. In the co-main event, Theo Haig (6-0) of San Jose, CA takes on Cezary Oleksiejczuk (15-3) of Poland at middleweight.

Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Canada’s Mandel Nallo (13-3) and Samuel Silva (13-4-1) of Brazil. A flyweight contest pits An Tuan Ho (6-1) of Vietnam against Eduardo Henrique (14-2) of Brazil. The event opener is a featherweight matchup between Tommy McMillen (8-0) of Great Falls, MT and David Mgoyan (7-0).

DWCS 80 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 80: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani results

Get DWCS 80: Congdon vs Lebosnoyani full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

