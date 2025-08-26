Subscribe
DWCS 79 live results: Miller vs Gandra – Season 9, Week 3

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 3 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
Following the second round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 3 (aka DWCS 79), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 26. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes of securing a UFC contract.

In the main event, Trent Miller (8-2) of Las Vegas faces Ryan Gandra (7-1) of Brazil at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Damon Wilson (9-2) of San Diego, CA, takes on Brazil’s Marcio Barbosa (16-2) at featherweight.

Also on the card is another light heavyweight matchup pitting Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (6-0) of Turkey against Alik Lorenz (6-1) of Phoenix, AZ. A lightweight contest features Mexico’s Cristian Perez (13-1) versus Manoel Sousa (11-1) of Brazil.

Kicking off the action, Donte Johnson (5-0) of Fond du Lac, WI, and Darion Abbey (9-4) of Deerfield Beach, FL, clash at a 225-pound catchweight.

DWCS 79: Miller vs Gandra live blog

DWCS 79: How to watch and start time

DWCS 79 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 79: Miller vs Gandra results

Get DWCS 79: Miller vs Gandra full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Trent Miller vs. Ryan Gandra
  • Damon Wilson vs. Marcio Barbosa
  • Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Alik Lorenz
  • Cristian Perez vs. Manoel Sousa
  • Donte Johnson vs. Darion Abbey
