DWCS 79 live results: Miller vs Gandra – Season 9, Week 3

Following the second round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 3 (aka DWCS 79), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 26. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects going head-to-head in hopes of securing a UFC contract.

In the main event, Trent Miller (8-2) of Las Vegas faces Ryan Gandra (7-1) of Brazil at light heavyweight. In the co-main event, Damon Wilson (9-2) of San Diego, CA, takes on Brazil’s Marcio Barbosa (16-2) at featherweight.

Also on the card is another light heavyweight matchup pitting Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (6-0) of Turkey against Alik Lorenz (6-1) of Phoenix, AZ. A lightweight contest features Mexico’s Cristian Perez (13-1) versus Manoel Sousa (11-1) of Brazil.

Kicking off the action, Donte Johnson (5-0) of Fond du Lac, WI, and Darion Abbey (9-4) of Deerfield Beach, FL, clash at a 225-pound catchweight.

DWCS 79 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 79: Miller vs Gandra results

Get DWCS 79: Miller vs Gandra full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)