DWCS 78 live results: Exposito vs Delano – Season 9, Week 2

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 2 (aka DWCS 78), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 19. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and land a UFC contract.

In the main event, Manuel Exposito (13-2) of Argentina faces Jose Delano (15-3) of Brazil at featherweight. In the co-main event, Brandon Holmes (5-0) of Charleston, SC takes on Australia’s Cameron Rowston (11-3) at middleweight.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Kaushik Saikumar (5-0) of India and Louis Lee Scott (9-0) of England. A heavyweight contest pits Josh Hokit (5-0) of Bakersfield, CA against Guilherme Uriel (6-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Tommy Cuozzi (8-0) of Eden, NC and Ramiro Jimenez (10-0) of Mexico clash at featherweight.

DWCS 78 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 78: Exposito vs Delano results

Get DWCS 78: Exposito vs Delano full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)