DWCS 78 live results: Exposito vs Delano – Season 9, Week 2

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 2 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 2 (aka DWCS 78), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 19. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and land a UFC contract.

In the main event, Manuel Exposito (13-2) of Argentina faces Jose Delano (15-3) of Brazil at featherweight. In the co-main event, Brandon Holmes (5-0) of Charleston, SC takes on Australia’s Cameron Rowston (11-3) at middleweight.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Kaushik Saikumar (5-0) of India and Louis Lee Scott (9-0) of England. A heavyweight contest pits Josh Hokit (5-0) of Bakersfield, CA against Guilherme Uriel (6-1) of Brazil. Kicking off the action, Tommy Cuozzi (8-0) of Eden, NC and Ramiro Jimenez (10-0) of Mexico clash at featherweight.

DWCS 78: Exposito vs Delano live blog

DWCS 78: How to watch and start time

DWCS 78 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

DWCS 78: Exposito vs Delano results

Get DWCS 78: Exposito vs Delano full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Manuel Exposito vs. Jose Delano
  • Brandon Holmes vs. Cameron Rowston
  • Kaushik Saikumar vs. Louis Lee Scott
  • Josh Hokit vs. Guilherme Uriel
  • Tommy Cuozzi vs. Ramiro Jimenez
