DWCS 86 live results: Oliveira vs Valenzuela – Season 9, Week 10

Following the ninth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 concludes with Week 10 (DWCS 86), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 14. The fight card features six bouts, with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Michael Oliveira (8-0) of Brazil faces Victor Valenzuela (12-3) of Chile at welterweight. In the co-main event, Freddy Vidal (4-0) of Colombia clashes with Levi Rodrigues (5-0) of Brazil at light heavyweight.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Kwon Won-il (14-4) of South Korea and Juan Diaz (14-1-1) of Peru. A featherweight matchup features Marwan Rahiki (6-0) of Australia against Ananias Mulumba (9-2) of Congo.

Additionally, Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1) of Uzbekistan meets Jovan Leka (10-2) of Serbia at heavyweight. The event opener is a middleweight contest between Mario Mingaj (7-0) of Italy and Wes Schultz (7-2) of Madison, Wisconsin.

DWCS 86 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

