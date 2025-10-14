Subscribe
DWCS 86 live results: Oliveira vs Valenzuela – Season 9, Week 10

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 10 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
Following the ninth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 concludes with Week 10 (DWCS 86), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 14. The fight card features six bouts, with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Michael Oliveira (8-0) of Brazil faces Victor Valenzuela (12-3) of Chile at welterweight. In the co-main event, Freddy Vidal (4-0) of Colombia clashes with Levi Rodrigues (5-0) of Brazil at light heavyweight.

Also on the card is a bantamweight bout between Kwon Won-il (14-4) of South Korea and Juan Diaz (14-1-1) of Peru. A featherweight matchup features Marwan Rahiki (6-0) of Australia against Ananias Mulumba (9-2) of Congo.

Additionally, Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1) of Uzbekistan meets Jovan Leka (10-2) of Serbia at heavyweight. The event opener is a middleweight contest between Mario Mingaj (7-0) of Italy and Wes Schultz (7-2) of Madison, Wisconsin.

DWCS 86: Oliveira vs Valenzuela live blog

DWCS 86: How to watch and start time

DWCS 86 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 86: Oliveira vs Valenzuela results

Get DWCS 86: Oliveira vs Valenzuela full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Michael Oliveira vs. Victor Valenzuela
  • Freddy Vidal vs. Levi Rodrigues
  • Kwon Won-il vs. Juan Diaz
  • Marwan Rahiki vs. Ananias Mulumba
  • Azamat Nuftillaev vs. Jovan Leka
  • Mario Mingaj vs. Wes Schultz
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

