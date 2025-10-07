Subscribe
HomeUFC

DWCS 85 live results: Caldas vs Zaynukov – Season 9, Week 9

DWCS 85 live results: Lucas Caldas vs Magomed Zaynukov at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Following the eighth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 9 (aka DWCS 85), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 7. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Brazil’s Lucas Caldas (6-1) faces Magomed Zaynukov (7-0) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Adrian Luna Martinetti (16-1) of Ecuador takes on Mark Vologdin (12-3-1) at bantamweight.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Imanol Rodriguez (5-1) of Mexico and Roque Conceicao Moreira Jr. (10-2) of Brazil. A middleweight contest pits Brazilian Luis Felipe Dias (16-5) against Florida’s Donavon Hedrick (6-0).

The event opener is a light heavyweight bout between Luke Fernandez (5-0) of Forked River, NJ and Rafael Pergentino (5-0) of Brazil.

Watch on ESPN+

DWCS 85: Caldas vs Zaynukov live blog

DWCS 85: How to watch and start time

DWCS 84 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

DWCS 85: Caldas vs Zaynukov results

Get DWCS 85: Caldas vs Zaynukov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Lucas Caldas vs. Magomed Zaynukov
  • Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Mark Vologdin
  • Imanol Rodriguez vs. Roque Conceicao Moreira Junior
  • Luis Felipe Dias vs. Donavon Hedrick
  • Luke Fernandez vs. Rafael Pergentino
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.