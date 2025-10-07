DWCS 85 live results: Caldas vs Zaynukov – Season 9, Week 9

Following the eighth round, Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 continues with Week 9 (aka DWCS 85), live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 7. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and secure a UFC contract.

In the main event, Brazil’s Lucas Caldas (6-1) faces Magomed Zaynukov (7-0) at lightweight. In the co-main event, Adrian Luna Martinetti (16-1) of Ecuador takes on Mark Vologdin (12-3-1) at bantamweight.

Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Imanol Rodriguez (5-1) of Mexico and Roque Conceicao Moreira Jr. (10-2) of Brazil. A middleweight contest pits Brazilian Luis Felipe Dias (16-5) against Florida’s Donavon Hedrick (6-0).

The event opener is a light heavyweight bout between Luke Fernandez (5-0) of Forked River, NJ and Rafael Pergentino (5-0) of Brazil.

DWCS 85 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

