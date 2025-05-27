Subscribe
Curmel Moton vs Renny Viamonte Mastrapa tops Plant-Resendiz prelims

Also on the Plant-Resendiz prelims: Carl Martin faces Francisco Pedroza Portillo, Daniel Blancas meets Kwame Ritter, and more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Referee Harvey Dock raises Curmel Moton's hand in victory over Frank Zaldivar after their boxing match in Las Vegas
Referee Harvey Dock raises Curmel Moton's hand in victory over Frank Zaldivar after their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on February 1, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Curmel Moton is set for his next fight against Renny Viamonte Mastrapa atop the non-televised prelims, leading to Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz. The event takes place at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 31. The pair square off in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Unbeaten Moton (7-0, 6 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah was in action in February, stopping Frank Zaldivar in the third round. Mastrapa (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Cuba won his previous bout, also in February, by unanimous decision against Hebreux Francois.

Also on the Plant vs Resendiz prelims is a 10-round super bantamweight matchup between Carl Jammes Martin (25-0, 20 KOs) of the Philippines and Francisco Portillo (19-12-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. Daniel Blancas (12-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI goes up against Kwame Ritter (11-2, 9 KOs) of Baltimore, MD in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.

Brayan Gonzalez (3-0, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ and Osiel Flores (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico go head-to-head in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. Justin Cardona (9-1, 5 KOs) of Salinas, CA and Elijah Williams (10-1, 4 KOs) of Newburgh, NY clash in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Additionally, John Easter (8-0, 7 KOs) of Charleston, SC and Nicholas Molina (7-3-1, 6 KOs) of Houston, TX battle it out in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. Plus, Brooklyn-based Cristian Cangelosi (10-0, 5 KOs) of Italy and Samuel Figueroa (13-2, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico go toe-to-toe in a six-rounder at super welterweight.

In the main event live on Prime Video, former champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN defends his interim WBA super middleweight title against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-main event, former two-division champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA takes on Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ.

Among the bouts featured on the Plant vs Resendiz undercard, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba faces Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ at middleweight. In the telecast opener, Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) at super welterweight.

The full Plant vs Resendiz lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz
  • Jermall Charlo vs. Thomas LaManna
  • Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis
  • Isaac Lucero vs. Luis Omar Valenzuela

Prelims

  • Curmel Moton vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa
  • Carl Jammes Martin vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Kwame Ritter
  • Brayan Gonzalez vs. Osiel Flores
  • Justin Cardona vs. Elijah Williams
  • John Easter vs. Nicholas Molina
  • Cristian Cangelosi vs. Samuel Figueroa
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

