Curmel Moton vs Albert Pagara among bouts confirmed for Garcia-Anpo undercard

The bout between Curmel Moton and Albert Pagara has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Ryan Garcia vs Rukiya Anpo undercard. The event airs live on Fanmio PPV from Tokyo, Japan on December 30. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Las Vegas-based Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) makes his fifth ring appearance for the year. The Salt Lake City native is fresh off a win via first-round TKO against Hilario Martinez Moreno in October.

Pagara (35-1, 24 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2024 and targets his 10th win in a row. The 30-year-old Filipino defeated Aketelieti Yelejian by majority decision in June and returned to action after more than a year and a half of inactivity.

Also confirmed for the Garcia vs Anpo undercard is a rematch between Oxnard’s Amado Vargas (11-0, 5 KOs) and Sean Garcia (7-1-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, CA. Vargas won their first fight in July via sixth-round TKO.

Additionally, Satoshi Kamiyama aka “Takakenshin” (1-3, 1 KO) and Ed Polo King (1-0) go head-to-head in an all-Japanese MMA clash at heavyweight. Plus, Makoto Takahashi (18-3, 1 NC) of Japan and Jose Torres (12-3-1) of Chicago meet in an MMA battle at 59 kg catchweight.

At the top of the fight card, Victorville’s Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) takes on Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. The pair squares off in an exhibition boxing match scheduled for eight two-minute rounds at a 153-pound catchweight.

The current Garcia vs Anpo lineup is as follows:

Boxing

Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo

Curmel Moton vs. Albert Pagara

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia

MMA