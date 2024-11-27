Photos: Ryan Garcia aims to knock out Rukiya Anpo, who labels him ‘Fake King’

Ryan Garcia faces Rukiya Anpo in an exhibition boxing match in Tokyo, Japan on December 30. The bout is scheduled for 8 by 2-minute rounds at a 153-pound catchweight. At a launch press conference, the fighters exchanged barbs and faced off for the first time.

Garcia (24-1, 1 NC) last fought in April, when he faced Devin Haney. The 26-year-old native of Victorville, California missed weight and failed a drug test, resulting in the bout being declared a No Contest after the event. The 29-year-old Japanese kickboxer Anpo faced former Filipino champion Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition boxing match in July.

“He tried to knock out Manny Pacquiao and it pissed me off, so now I have to teach him a lesson and teach him how to box,” Ryan Garcia said on Tuesday from Los Angeles. “He’s got some size and he’s real excited right now, but I’m gonna have to settle him down and knock him out. We’re gonna put a whupping on this boy.”

“His energy is definitely waking me up. I was ready to enjoy the festivities but now he’s waking the dragon up. I’m definitely looking to knock him out now.”

“He’s a young fighter who was trying to make a statement against a legend in Manny Pacquiao. That rubbed me the wrong way and now I’m here to show him someone in his prime with speed and power.”

Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo come face to face | Esther Lin/Fanmio

“I beat up a pound-for-pound champion, and you are not at that level. You’re gonna get a whupping. You’re not good, you’re just big. I’m gonna knock you out in front of the world. You may think this is Hollywood, but this is for real. You’re gonna see who the ‘King’ is.”

“He’s gonna be the bigger man in that ring. We had to give him something to give him hope. We’re going to adjust and ultimately my skills are going to put me over the top. He’s training like this is a world title fight, so we can’t take this lightly.”

“I went to Japan this summer to watch Manny Pacquiao and I’m excited to be going back there for this amazing event. Japan is one of the sports capitals of the world and I can’t wait to be there and meet the fans.”

Ryan Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Rukiya Anpo: Ryan Garcia doesn’t know what he’s in for

Rukiya Anpo said, “Hello America! Today I have something I’d like to say directly to Ryan. We know that Ryan likes to make excuses, miss weight and lacks professionalism. He’s got no sportsmanship and no respect. Yet he dares to call himself ‘King’. On fight day I will show him that we fight for honor and legacy. I bring the real Samurai spirit and will show him exactly where he belongs.”

“As a professional, you have to put on a fun and entertaining fight for the fans. I regret that I couldn’t finish Manny Pacquiao. That’s what we train to do in every fight. I have even more motivation this time and I will knock him out and finish Ryan Garcia as a professional.”

“He says he doesn’t know who I am, but he will find out on fight day. I will put everything into this fight because I believe in myself and know I will win. I will announce Rukiya Anpo to the global audience.”

Rukiya Anpo | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo at the press conference | Esther Lin/Fanmio

“He’s got a world-class left hook, I’ll give him that. I’ll be aware of it and I’ll be ready for it. He’s unpolished and gets sloppy and over the course of the fight I’ll take advantage of that.”

“I know how big of an opportunity this is and I know what’s at stake. But I’m not satisfied just being here. I want to show everything I can do in this fight and I won’t be satisfied until I knock him out. I want to take my name to the next level because of what I do in the ring.”

“He better be grateful to me, I gave him this opportunity. I’ve fought in front of 50,000 people, he doesn’t know what he’s in for.”

“I feel he’s been very disrespectful to the sport. He’s a fake ‘King’.”

Ryan Garcia and Rukiya Anpo | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Following the press conference, Golden Boy issued a statement that reads: “Golden Boy Promotions has exclusive rights to Ryan Garcia’s fights. The organizers of this event (Garcia vs. Anpo) have acknowledged as such and have agreed in writing that our sign-off is needed for this event to occur. As no such sign-off has been given, as of today there is no event with Ryan Garcia.”

The event is co-promoted by Rizin and Fanmio. The Garcia vs Anpo exhibition matchup is announced to headline a fight card live on Fanmio PPV.