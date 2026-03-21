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Live results: Carlos Adames beats Ammo Williams to retain title – Video

Carlos Adames defends his WBC middleweight title against Austin "Ammo" Williams, live from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Carlos Adames defends his WBC middleweight title against Austin “Ammo” Williams tonight, Saturday, March 21. The event airs live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The two fighters square off in a rescheduled bout after their showdown in January was postponed following Adames’ withdrawal due to illness. At the weigh-ins, both expressed their confidence in victory. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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  • Las Vegas-based 31-year-old Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic returns to the ring to defend his belt after fighting Hamzah Sheeraz to a split draw last February.
  • Milwaukee’s 29-year-old southpaw Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating short-notice opponent Wendy Toussaint by decision in January.

Adames vs Williams undercard:

  • Olympic Bronze medalist Omari Jones (5-0, 4 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Mexico’s Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout.
  • A 10-round lightweight bout for the WBA Continental Americas title features Puerto Rico’s Jaycob Gomez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) against Corey Marksman (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida.
  • Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) takes on Curtis Harper (19-12, 13 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida, in an eight-round heavyweight matchup.

Adames vs Williams results

Main card

  • Carlos Adames def. Austin Williams by unanimous decision (117-109, 117-109, 118-108) | Watch video
  • Omari Jones def. Christian Gomez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) | Watch video
  • Corey Marksman def. Jaycob Gomez by unanimous decision (96-94, 98-92, 98-92)
  • Teremoana Teremoana def. Curtis Harper by KO (R1, 2:59) | Watch video

Prelims

  • Antraveous Ingram def. Christopher Thompson by TKO (R4, 3:00)
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro def. Damian Alcala by unanimous decision
  • Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez def. Belmar Preciado by unanimous decision
  • Jordan Orozco Hernandez def. Daniel Olea by KO (R2, 1:36)
  • Junior Alcantara def. Israel Camacho by TKO (R3, 0:51)

Adames vs Williams live blog

Carlos Adames defeats Austin Williams by decision to retain title

Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) defeats Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBC middleweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108.

On his way to victory, Adames sent Williams to the canvas in the second round with a right hand and was deducted a point in the 12th round for low blows.

Carlos Adames and Austin Williams during their bout
Carlos Adames and Austin Williams during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams

Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams with a double right hand in the second round.

Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams during their bout
Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Main Event: Carlos Adames vs Austin 'Ammo' Williams

It’s time for the main event, featuring Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defending his WBC middleweight title against challenger Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Carlos Adames and Austin 'Ammo' Williams face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Carlos Adames and Austin 'Ammo' Williams face off during the weigh-in, Orlando, Florida, March 20, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Omari Jones defeats Christian Gomez by decision

Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Christian Gomez (23-7-1, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.

Omari Jones during his boxing match against Christian Gomez
Omari Jones during his boxing match against Christian Gomez at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Corey Marksman defeats Jaycob Gomez by decision

Corey Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Jaycob Gomez (14-1-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 98-92, and 98-92.

Corey Marksman throws a punch during his bout against Jaycob Gomez
Corey Marksman throws a punch during his bout against Jaycob Gomez at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Teremoana Teremoana KOs Curtis Harper in first round

Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) defeats Curtis Harper (19-13, 13 KOs) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:59 of the round after Teremoana landed a straight right hand.

Teremoana is now scheduled to step through the ropes on April 29 in Melbourne against an opponent to be named.

Teremoana Teremoana knocks out Curtis Harper during their bout
Teremoana Teremoana knocks out Curtis Harper during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Antraveous Ingram defeats Christopher Thompson

Antraveous Ingram (13-0-1, 7 KOs) defeats Christopher Thompson (9-5, 6 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight.

Antraveous Ingram knocks down Christopher Thompson during their boxing match
Antraveous Ingram knocks down Christopher Thompson during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro defeats Damian Alcala

Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (8-0, 6 KOs) defeats Damian Alcala (8-8, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight.

The referee raises Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro's hand in victory over Damian Alcala during their boxing match
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro defeats Damian Alcala during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Roberto Gomez defeats Belmar Preciado

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (9-0, 3 KOs) defeats Belmar Preciado (23-11-1, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight.

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez during his bout against Belmar Preciado
Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez during his bout against Belmar Preciado at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Jordan Orozco Hernandez defeats Daniel Olea

Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) defeats Daniel Olea (13-15-3, 5 KOs) by second-round knockout at bantamweight.

Jordan Orozco Hernandez raises his hands in victory over Daniel Olea during their boxing match
Jordan Orozco Hernandez defeats Daniel Olea during their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Junior Alcantara defeats Israel Camacho

In the event opener, Junior Alcantara (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Israel Camacho (2-15) by third-round TKO at bantamweight.

Junior Alcantara celebrates his victory over Israel Camacho during their boxing match
Junior Alcantara during his boxing match against Israel Camacho at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on March 21, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing

Adames vs Williams – Kick Off

The action at Caribe Royale Orlando starts now. There doesn’t appear to be a free YouTube stream for the prelims. We will post live fight results as they happen.

Watch: Ammo Williams vs Wendy Toussaint

Watch the video featuring Austin “Ammo” Williams as he battles Wendy Toussaint, who replaced Carlos Adames on short notice in January.

Watch: Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Watch the full fight video featuring Carlos Adames in his previous bout last February, when he faced Hamzah Sheeraz.

Watch: Teremoana vs Harper – Face Off

The video features Teremoana Teremoana and Curtis Harper as they face off during the weigh-ins.

How to watch and start time

Adames vs Williams airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Carlos Adames and Austin 'Ammo' Williams face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Caribe Royale Orlando
Carlos Adames and Austin 'Ammo' Williams face off during the weigh-in, Orlando, Florida, March 20, 2026. Photo by Zach Delgado/Matchroom Boxing
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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