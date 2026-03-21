Live results: Carlos Adames beats Ammo Williams to retain title – Video

Carlos Adames defends his WBC middleweight title against Austin “Ammo” Williams tonight, Saturday, March 21. The event airs live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.
The two fighters square off in a rescheduled bout after their showdown in January was postponed following Adames’ withdrawal due to illness. At the weigh-ins, both expressed their confidence in victory. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
- Las Vegas-based 31-year-old Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic returns to the ring to defend his belt after fighting Hamzah Sheeraz to a split draw last February.
- Milwaukee’s 29-year-old southpaw Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a champion after defeating short-notice opponent Wendy Toussaint by decision in January.
Adames vs Williams undercard:
- Olympic Bronze medalist Omari Jones (5-0, 4 KOs) makes his hometown ring appearance against Mexico’s Christian Gomez (23-6-1, 21 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout.
- A 10-round lightweight bout for the WBA Continental Americas title features Puerto Rico’s Jaycob Gomez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) against Corey Marksman (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Sanford, Florida.
- Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (9-0, 9 KOs) takes on Curtis Harper (19-12, 13 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida, in an eight-round heavyweight matchup.
Adames vs Williams results
Main card
- Carlos Adames def. Austin Williams by unanimous decision (117-109, 117-109, 118-108) | Watch video
- Omari Jones def. Christian Gomez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72) | Watch video
- Corey Marksman def. Jaycob Gomez by unanimous decision (96-94, 98-92, 98-92)
- Teremoana Teremoana def. Curtis Harper by KO (R1, 2:59) | Watch video
Prelims
- Antraveous Ingram def. Christopher Thompson by TKO (R4, 3:00)
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro def. Damian Alcala by unanimous decision
- Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez def. Belmar Preciado by unanimous decision
- Jordan Orozco Hernandez def. Daniel Olea by KO (R2, 1:36)
- Junior Alcantara def. Israel Camacho by TKO (R3, 0:51)
Adames vs Williams live blog
Carlos Adames defeats Austin Williams by decision to retain title
Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) defeats Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBC middleweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108.
On his way to victory, Adames sent Williams to the canvas in the second round with a right hand and was deducted a point in the 12th round for low blows.
Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams
Carlos Adames knocks down Austin Williams with a double right hand in the second round.
Main Event: Carlos Adames vs Austin 'Ammo' Williams
It’s time for the main event, featuring Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defending his WBC middleweight title against challenger Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Omari Jones defeats Christian Gomez by decision
Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) defeats Christian Gomez (23-7-1, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 80-72.
Corey Marksman defeats Jaycob Gomez by decision
Corey Marksman (13-0-1, 9 KOs) defeats Jaycob Gomez (14-1-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at lightweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 98-92, and 98-92.
Teremoana Teremoana KOs Curtis Harper in first round
Teremoana Teremoana (10-0, 10 KOs) defeats Curtis Harper (19-13, 13 KOs) by first-round knockout at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:59 of the round after Teremoana landed a straight right hand.
Teremoana is now scheduled to step through the ropes on April 29 in Melbourne against an opponent to be named.
Antraveous Ingram defeats Christopher Thompson
Antraveous Ingram (13-0-1, 7 KOs) defeats Christopher Thompson (9-5, 6 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight.
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro defeats Damian Alcala
Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro (8-0, 6 KOs) defeats Damian Alcala (8-8, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight.
Roberto Gomez defeats Belmar Preciado
Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (9-0, 3 KOs) defeats Belmar Preciado (23-11-1, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight.
Jordan Orozco Hernandez defeats Daniel Olea
Jordan Orozco Hernandez (16-0, 16 KOs) defeats Daniel Olea (13-15-3, 5 KOs) by second-round knockout at bantamweight.
Junior Alcantara defeats Israel Camacho
In the event opener, Junior Alcantara (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Israel Camacho (2-15) by third-round TKO at bantamweight.
Adames vs Williams – Kick Off
The action at Caribe Royale Orlando starts now. There doesn’t appear to be a free YouTube stream for the prelims. We will post live fight results as they happen.
Watch: Ammo Williams vs Wendy Toussaint
Watch the video featuring Austin “Ammo” Williams as he battles Wendy Toussaint, who replaced Carlos Adames on short notice in January.
Watch: Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz
Watch the full fight video featuring Carlos Adames in his previous bout last February, when he faced Hamzah Sheeraz.
Watch: Teremoana vs Harper – Face Off
The video features Teremoana Teremoana and Curtis Harper as they face off during the weigh-ins.
How to watch and start time
Adames vs Williams airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.