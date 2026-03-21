Live results: Carlos Adames beats Ammo Williams to retain title – Video

March 21, 2026 11:37 PM EDT

Carlos Adames defeats Austin Williams by decision to retain title

Carlos Adames (25-1-1, 18 KOs) defeats Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-2, 13 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBC middleweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108.



On his way to victory, Adames sent Williams to the canvas in the second round with a right hand and was deducted a point in the 12th round for low blows.