Conor McGregor posts injured toe photo, now deleted, that forced him out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor revealed the injury that forced him out of his long-awaited fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The TUF 31 rival coaches were scheduled to battle it out on the top of the PPV card live from T-Mobile Arena on June 29. The event headliner was replaced last week, following a press conference in Dublin, Ireland that was also scrapped.

In a post on social media McGregor (22-6) shared that he broke his toe. The former two-weight champion also wrote that he had two fights left on his UFC contract. The 35-year-old Irishman stated he would be back, concluding with “Chandler or not”.

“Man we were so f***ing super ready for this fight it is absolutely gut wrenching to take,” Conor McGregor wrote in the caption to a photo that shows him sparring. “I want that new Bugatti how I gone justify to myself getting that now without banking these fights.

“We had a lapse in concentration and engaged in a training session without wearing the full protective gear and I hit the toe off the elbow and broke the toe clean. It needs a few weeks that’s it. I couldn’t justify to my team, or fans, that I make the walk hindered again. That walk has been seen.

“This next walk has got to be, and it will be, 100% Conor McGregor. The fans deserve it and we are getting close. A slight lapse in concentration and a nuisance of an injury was picked up. That’s it. Take the lesson and move forward. I will get this back. I’ve got too. I’ve got two fights left on my contract.

“I’ve got Bugattis and more yachts on my mind. I’m coming to shine. I gotta just take my time. Cos I still got yachts and Bentleys and mansions and all the rest. Ya know yaself. But ya get me, I’ll be back. See ya’s soon. See ya at the top. Chandler or not.”

As reported by MMA Junkie, McGregor also posted on X photos showing the injured toe. As of writing, that post appears to be deleted. Nevertheless, Mirror has those images, including the Xray, republished.

Conor McGregor shared a photo of his injured little toe | X/thenotoriousmma via Mirror

Conor McGregor shared an image of his injured little toe Xray | X/thenotoriousmma via Mirror

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in the first round of his rematch against Dustin Poirier. Michael Chandler lost his previous bout in November 2022 via third-round submission also against Poirier.