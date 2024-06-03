Conor McGregor: UFC 303 press conference was canceled due to series of obstacles

The UFC 303 kickoff press conference in Dublin, Ireland didn’t go ahead. Nevertheless, the fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is still officially on. The pair is set to square off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29.

The UFC 303 press conference was scheduled to take place at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Monday, June 3. The free of charge ticketed event was canceled 12 hours prior to the start time.

“The UFC 303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice,” the promotion posted via post on X. “We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately.”

No official reason for the cancelation was provided. Some rumours suggested it might have fell off following recent reports about Conor McGregor partying just weeks away from his fight with Michael Chandler.

At the UFC 302 post-fight press conference this past weekend in Newark, NJ, Dana White confirmed the UFC 303 main event was a go. UFC CEO also said he was flying to Dublin for the presser.

“I don’t know what’s real on the internet and what’s not real on the internet,” White said when asked about a video showing McGregor partying. “I don’t know timing-wise. In one of them he’s got a beard, in one of them he doesn’t have a beard.”

“I have no idea, I don’t know if any of that is real or true or whatever. But, Conor is not a dumb guy. This is obviously a big fight for him. He’s calling it the best comeback in the history of sports and all of that stuff. So we’ll see what happens.”

“I’ll actually be with him tomorrow. I’m flying there right now. We’ll see what’s going on.”

Conor McGregor: I can’t wait to put on the greatest show in the Octagon

After the news broke that the press conference was canceled, Conor McGregor issued an apology to fans via post on X. The former UFC two-division champion also stated he the was looking “to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon”.

“In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon. [sic]”

Ireland’s 35-year-old former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor (22-6) hasn’t fought since July 2021, when he got his leg broken in a rematch with Dustin Poirier. 37-year-old former three-time Bellator MMA 155-pound champion and former UFC title challenger Michael Chandler (23-8) of High Ridge, Missouri was submitted by Poirier in the third round in November 2022.

Battling it out in the main event of UFC 303, McGregor and Chandler meet in the five-round bout at welterweight.