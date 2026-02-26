Opetaia vs Glanton undercard: Seven bouts set for Zuffa Boxing 4

Seven bouts have been reported for the Zuffa Boxing 4 card, featuring Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton in the main event on March 8. The fourth edition airs live on Paramount+ from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, marking the promotion’s first championship showdown.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the following matchups on Wednesday via social media, citing a source. The promotion has not yet officially confirmed these bouts.

Advertisement

A 10-round welterweight contest pits Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) against fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs).

An eight-round featherweight bout features Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego against Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles.

Vlad Panin (23-2, 15 KOs) meets Shinard Bunch (22-3-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Joshua Juarez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, takes on Jardae Anderson (11-1, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, in an eight-round heavyweight clash.

Jaycob Ramos (4-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, makes his second Zuffa Boxing appearance in a six-round featherweight bout against Ethan Perez (8-0, 3 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.

Brady Ochoa (9-0, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, faces Adrian Serrano (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, in a six-round lightweight bout.

Another six-round featherweight bout features returning Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, against Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Headlining Zuffa Boxing 4, Australia’s IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) faces Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The two fighters clash for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing championship at 200 lbs.

Earlier this week, Zuffa Boxing shared a list of nearly 100 fighters signed with the promotion to date.