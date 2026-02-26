Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Opetaia vs Glanton undercard: Seven bouts set for Zuffa Boxing 4

Opetaia vs Glanton undercard is set to feature Ricardo Salas facing Jesus Saracho, Adan Palma against Pablo Rubio, and more

BoxingFeatured PostsNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Ricardo Salas during a press conference ahead of his boxing match
Ricardo Salas during a press conference at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV, on June 13, 2024. Photo by Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Seven bouts have been reported for the Zuffa Boxing 4 card, featuring Jai Opetaia vs Brandon Glanton in the main event on March 8. The fourth edition airs live on Paramount+ from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, marking the promotion’s first championship showdown.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the following matchups on Wednesday via social media, citing a source. The promotion has not yet officially confirmed these bouts.

Advertisement
  • A 10-round welterweight contest pits Ricardo Salas (22-2-2, 16 KOs) against fellow Mexican Jesus Saracho (16-2-2, 12 KOs).
  • An eight-round featherweight bout features Adan Palma (14-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego against Pablo Rubio (14-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles.
  • Vlad Panin (23-2, 15 KOs) meets Shinard Bunch (22-3-1, 18 KOs) of Queens, New York, in a 10-round welterweight bout.
  • Joshua Juarez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Laredo, Texas, takes on Jardae Anderson (11-1, 9 KOs) of Davenport, Iowa, in an eight-round heavyweight clash.
  • Jaycob Ramos (4-1, 1 KO) of Dallas, Texas, makes his second Zuffa Boxing appearance in a six-round featherweight bout against Ethan Perez (8-0, 3 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas.
  • Brady Ochoa (9-0, 2 KOs) of Gilbert, Arizona, faces Adrian Serrano (6-0-1, 3 KOs) of Salinas, California, in a six-round lightweight bout.
  • Another six-round featherweight bout features returning Emiliano Alvarado (10-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Springs, California, against Erick Rosado (16-4, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Headlining Zuffa Boxing 4, Australia’s IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) faces Brandon Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The two fighters clash for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing championship at 200 lbs.

Earlier this week, Zuffa Boxing shared a list of nearly 100 fighters signed with the promotion to date.

Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here