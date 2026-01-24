UFC 324 live results: Justin Gaethje wins interim title against Paddy Pimblett – Video

UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 24. The fight card marks the promotion’s debut on Paramount+.

In the main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, looks to regain the same belt as he faces Paddy Pimblett (23-3) of England. Pimblett fights for his first UFC title.

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The co-main event features former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (18-3) of Helena, Montana, taking on China’s Song Yadong (22-8-1). The contest replaced the postponed Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes showdown, which is expected to be rescheduled.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Dominican Waldo Cortes-Acosta (16-2) and NOLA’s former title challenger Derrick Lewis (29-12). A flyweight contest pits Natalia Silva (19-5-1) of Brazil against Milwaukee’s former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (15-7).

The main card opener is a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen (20-3) of England and Jean Silva (16-3) of Brazil.

UFC 324 results

Get UFC 324 full fight card results below.

Main card

Justin Gaethje def. Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) | Watch video

Sean O’Malley def. Song Yadong by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Derrick Lewis by TKO (punches and elbows, R2, 3:14)

Natalia Silva def. Rose Namajunas by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jean Silva def. Arnold Allen by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Umar Nurmagomedov def. Deiveson Figueiredo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ateba Gautier def. Andrey Pulyaev by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov def. Modestas Bukauskas (punches, R3, 4:57)

Alex Perez def. Charles Johnson by TKO (punch, R1, 3:16)

Early prelims

Josh Hokit def. Denzel Freeman by TKO (punches and kick, R1, 4:59)

Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt by TKO (punches and knee, R1, 4:59)

UFC 324 live blog January 24, 2026 11:49 PM EST UFC 324 post-fight press conference As the action inside the Octagon concludes, the UFC 324 post-fight press conference wraps up the event. January 24, 2026 11:36 PM EST Justin Gaethje defeats Paddy Pimblett by decision Justin Gaethje (27-5) of Safford, Arizona defeats Paddy Pimblett (23-4) of England by unanimous decision to regain the interim UFC lightweight title. After five rounds, the the judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46. January 24, 2026 11:23 PM EST Video: Gaethje vs Pimblett Underway The UFC 324 main event bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pumblett is underway. Check out some of the highlight action in this short video. January 24, 2026 10:36 PM EST Sean O'Malley defeats Song Yadong by decision Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (19-3) of Helena, Montana, defeats China’ s Song Yadong (22-9-1) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. January 24, 2026 9:56 PM EST Waldo Cortes-Acosta TKOs Derrick Lewis in second round Waldo Cortes-Acosta (17-2) defeats Derrick Lewis (29-13) by second-round TKO with punches and elbows. The heavyweight bout was stopped at 3:14 of the round. January 24, 2026 9:31 PM EST Natalia Silva defeats Rose Namajunas by decision Natalia Silva (20-5-1) defeats former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (15-8) by unanimous decision. After three rounds at flyweight, all three judges scored the fight 29-28. January 24, 2026 8:53 PM EST Jean Silva defeats Arnold Allen by decision In the main card opener, Jean Silva (17-3) defeats Arnold Allen (20-4) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. January 24, 2026 8:01 PM EST Dominick Cruz joins UFC Hall of Fame Dominick Cruz joins the UFC Hall of Fame, class of 2026. Cruz (24-4) of San Diego, California, is the inaugural and two-time UFC bantamweight champion. January 24, 2026 7:59 PM EST Umar Nurmagomedov defeats Deiveson Figueiredo by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Umar Nurmagomedov (20-1) defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (25-6-1) by unanimous decision at 138.5-pound catchweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.



The contest was scheduled at bantamweight, but former two-time flyweight champion Figueiredo missed the non-title limit by two and a half pounds. January 24, 2026 7:32 PM EST Ateba Gautier defeats Andrey Pulyaev by decision Ateba Gautier (10-1) defeats Andrey Pulyaev (10-4) by unanimous decision. After three rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. January 24, 2026 6:59 PM EST Nikita Krylov TKOs Modestas Bukauskas in third round Nikita Krylov (31-11) defeats Modestas Bukauskas (19-7) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The time of the stoppage was 4:57 of the round.



After Krylov dropped Bukauskas with a right hand and began following up with additional punches, the referee stopped the fight. January 24, 2026 6:31 PM EST Alex Perez TKOs Charles Johnson in first round Alex Perez (26-10) defeats Charles Johnson (18-8) by first-round TKO at 128.5-pound catchweight. The official time of the stoppage was 3:16 of the round.



Perez landed a left hook immediately after Johnson threw a left knee, not keeping his right hand up to protect the right side of his head (Muay Thai 101). After Johnson went down, the referee pushed Perez away and waved the fight off.



As Perez – who missed the non-title flyweight limit by two and a half pounds – was climbing the cage to celebrate his victory, Johnson followed him, not realizing the fight was over. January 24, 2026 5:51 PM EST Josh Hokit TKOs Denzel Freeman in first round Josh Hokit (8-0) defeats Denzel Freeman (7-2) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. After landing a right hand, Hokit threw a left kick that connected as Freeman was retreating, ultimately causing him to fall to the canvas. As the referee rushed to wave the fight off, the horn sounded, signaling the end of the round. The official time of the stoppage was 4:59 of the round. January 24, 2026 5:27 PM EST Ty Miller TKOs Adam Fugitt in first round Ty Miller (7-0) remains unbeaten with a first-round TKO over Adam Fugitt (10-6) at welterweight. The stoppage came at 4:59 of the round. January 24, 2026 4:30 PM EST UFC 324 on Paramount+ The first UFC card is now live on Paramount+. Check out Dana White’s preview. January 24, 2026 3:01 PM EST Johnson vs Hernandez canceled The lightweight bout between Michael Johnson (25-19) and Alexander Hernandez (18-8) has been canceled hours before the event, but no reason was given.



A day before the event, the bantamweight bout between Ricky Turcios (13-5) and Cameron Smotherman (12-6) has been canceled after Smotherman fainted on stage at the UFC 324 weigh-ins. January 24, 2026 2:02 PM EST UFC 324 Free Fight Marathon Watch the UFC 324 Free Fight Marathon, featuring the main and co-main event fighters in action ahead of their bouts tonight in Las Vegas. January 23, 2026 11:00 PM EST UFC 324: How to watch and start time UFC 324 airs live on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.