Christopher Diaz faces Alan Chaves in Orlando in December

Christopher Diaz and Alan Chaves clash for the WBO International lightweight title on Thursday, December 10, at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The contest headlines “Project Series – Special Edition,” held during the first WBO and IBF Unified Convention.

Philadelphia’s three-time world title challenger Diaz (30-6, 19 KOs) hasn’t fought since last September, when he lost a unanimous decision to Eduardo Nunez in his bid to claim the IBF super featherweight title.

Earlier in his career, Orlando-based 32-year-old Diaz unsuccessfully challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the WBO featherweight title and Masayuki Ito for the WBO super featherweight title.

Argentina’s 25-year-old southpaw Chaves (22-1, 19 KOs) was last in action in New Jersey in September, when he suffered his first career defeat, dropping a unanimous decision to Eridson Garcia.

Tickets for the event are on sale through Ticketmaster. The card will stream live on DAZN.

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What they’re saying

“Every fight is an opportunity to prove that I still belong among the best in the world, and this fight with Alan Chaves means I must perform at my absolute best,” said Diaz. “I’ve been through the highs and lows of this sport, and every experience has made me stronger, wiser, and hungrier than ever.

“I know Chaves is a dangerous fighter with a lot of power, but I’ve faced adversity before, and I’ve never backed down from a challenge.”

Chaves said, “He’s experienced, he’s dangerous, and that’s exactly the challenge I need right now. My last fight taught me a lot. Now it’s on me to show how much I’ve grown and what I’m made of.”

On the Diaz vs Chaves undercard

Las Vegas-based Angel Barrientes (15-1, 9 KOs) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Nicaragua’s Alex Vallecillo (16-1, 13 KOs) battle for the WBO and IBF Latino super bantamweight titles.

Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dade City, Florida, and Kissimmee, Florida-based Jeremy Adorno (11-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico, meet in an eight-round super featherweight bout.

Quincey Williams (7-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Eric Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, square off in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

A four-round super bantamweight bout pits Orlando’s Brandon Ortiz (1-0, 1 KO) against Martel Washpun (4-0, 1 KO) of Saint Louis, Missouri.

A six-round middleweight matchup features Cuba’s Pedro Veitia (8-0-1, 8 KOs) facing Willie Jones (10-3, 7 KOs) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Also scheduled to compete at the event are:

Norfolk, Virginia-based welterweight Kelvin Davis (16-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York.

Norfolk’s super welterweight Keon Davis (5-0, 3 KOs).

Orlando-based lightweight Julio Solis (11-0, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.