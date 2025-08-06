Chris Eubank Jr to face Conor Benn in rematch in London mid-November

The rematch between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15. They run it back following their first fight at the same venue in April.

Eubank Jr. (35-3, 25 KOs) won the long-awaited all-British clash, defeating Benn (23-1, 14 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds at middleweight, all three judges scored it 116-112.

With the victory, Eubank Jr. of Hove, Sussex, secured his third win in a row since being stopped by Liam Smith in early 2023. Earlier in his career, the 35-year-old twice held the interim WBA 160-pound belt.

Benn of Greenwich, London, suffered his first career defeat and is looking to take revenge and return to winning ways.

“I was ready in September, but I’ll be even more ready for November. See you soon,” Benn wrote in a post on social media, tagging Eubank Jr. with the hashtag “redemption.” The 28-year-old also reshared a post from The Ring that reported the matchup on Wednesday.

Ticket information for the event, along with broadcast and undercard details, is expected to be confirmed shortly.