Photos: Chris Eubank Jr defeats Conor Benn in long-awaited clash in London

Chris Eubank Jr came out on top on April 26 when he faced Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The pair squared off in a long-awaited all-British clash at middleweight.

The sons of former champions were originally scheduled to meet in October 2022. The fight was canceled after Benn twice failed a drug test and relinquished his license with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Battling it out in the main event on Saturday, Eubank Jr claimed the win, defeating Benn by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 116-112.

With the victory, 35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr, who suffered a cut over his right eye due to a head clash in the ninth round, improved to 35-3, 25 KOs, and secured his third win in a row. 28-year-old Benn, who entered the ring unbeaten, dropped to 23-1, 14 KOs, suffering his first career defeat.

Chris Eubank Jr throws a hook during his bout against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn lands a punch during his bout against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr lands a jab during his bout against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn fall down during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn lands a punch during his bout against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr throws a jab during his bout against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conor Benn lands a punch during his bout against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr lands an uppercut during his bout against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the end of their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

On Eubank Jr vs Benn undercard

In the co-main event, Anthony Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) defeated Lyndon Arthur (24-3, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. With the scores 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112, Yarde landed the WBA Intercontinental title.

Among other Eubank Jr vs Benn results, Aaron McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) of Ireland earned a unanimous decision over British former WBO super welterweight champion Liam Smith (33-5-1, 20 KOs). After 12 rounds at middleweight, the scores were 119-108, 117-109, and 118-108. In addition, McKenna won the WBA International strap.

As well, Viddal Riley defeated Cheavon Clarke in a 12-round bout to become the new British champion at cruiserweight. The scores were 116-112, 117-111, and 115-113.

Lyndon Arthur punches Anthony Yarde during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Yarde punches Lyndon Arthur during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur after their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aaron McKenna punches Liam Smith during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Liam Smith punches Aaron McKenna during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aaron McKenna punches Liam Smith during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aaron McKenna with his team after his victory over Liam Smith at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Cheavon Clarke punches Viddal Riley during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Viddal Riley punches Cheavon Clarke during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Viddal Riley after his boxing bout with Cheavon Clarke at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith punches Brandon Glanton during their boxing bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith after his bout against Brandon Glanton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, April 26, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Kicking off the action, England’s former cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) defeated Brandon Glanton (20-3, 17 KOs) of Atlanta, GA by unanimous decision. The 12-round bout ended with the scores 116-113, 116-112, and 116-112. Billam-Smith bounced back from his first career defeat by UD to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez last November.