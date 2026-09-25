Full undercard announced for Schofield vs Bahdi

The full undercard has been announced for the Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi showdown on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

In the 10-round co-feature, Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against new opponent Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico.

Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, faces Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

A 10-round super featherweight contest pits Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) against Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs).

Atop the fight card, live on DAZN, Austin-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

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The prelims streamed on the Golden Boy YouTube channel include: