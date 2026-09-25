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Full undercard announced for Schofield vs Bahdi

Sandoval faces Mendoza, Harvey takes on Castaneda, and Rivera meets Perfecto

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The full undercard has been announced for the Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi showdown on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

  • In the 10-round co-feature, Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, defends his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against new opponent Sergio Mendoza (27-1, 23 KOs) of Mexico.
  • Jahmal Harvey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, faces Mexico’s Pedro Castaneda (9-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.
  • A 10-round super featherweight contest pits Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (16-0, 7 KOs) against Mexico’s Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs).

Atop the fight card, live on DAZN, Austin-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, and Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) clash for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

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The prelims streamed on the Golden Boy YouTube channel include:

  • Joshua Edwards (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Craig Lewis (15-9-1, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Tristan Kalkreuth (17-1, 12 KOs) vs. Ivan Rosado (12-0, 9 KOs), 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Grant Flores (13-0, 9 KOs) vs. Mikey Dahlman (19-2, 17 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Naomy Valle (15-1, 9 KOs) vs. Sheyla Moreno (5-1-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, flyweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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