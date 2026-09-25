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Sandoval to face new opponent in Chicago in October

Ricardo Sandoval remains on the Schofield vs Bahdi card following Oscar Collazo's withdrawal

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ricardo Sandoval makes his ring walk during his bout against Saleto Henderson
Ricardo Sandoval makes his ring walk during his bout against Saleto Henderson at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on February 15, 2025. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Golden Boy confirmed that Ricardo Sandoval will face a new opponent on the Schofield vs Bahdi card on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, was scheduled to defend his titles against Oscar Collazo. The fight was canceled after Collazo suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw.

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Following the promotion’s social media post, which did not explicitly state that Sandoval would face a new opponent on October 10, FIGHTMAG inquired whether he is still fighting at the event in Chicago. A Golden Boy spokesperson confirmed on Friday (ET) that he is and advised that his new opponent should be announced soon.

Headlining the card live on DAZN, Austin-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, faces Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

The undercard bouts are also expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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