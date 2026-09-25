Sandoval to face new opponent in Chicago in October

Golden Boy confirmed that Ricardo Sandoval will face a new opponent on the Schofield vs Bahdi card on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, was scheduled to defend his titles against Oscar Collazo. The fight was canceled after Collazo suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw.

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Following the promotion’s social media post, which did not explicitly state that Sandoval would face a new opponent on October 10, FIGHTMAG inquired whether he is still fighting at the event in Chicago. A Golden Boy spokesperson confirmed on Friday (ET) that he is and advised that his new opponent should be announced soon.

Headlining the card live on DAZN, Austin-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, faces Canada’s Lucas Bahdi (20-0, 15 KOs) for the vacant WBA lightweight title.

The undercard bouts are also expected to be announced shortly.