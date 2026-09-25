Ricardo Sandoval status on Schofield vs Bahdi card unclear after Collazo withdrawal

Ricardo Sandoval was scheduled to defend his unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles against Oscar Collazo in the co-feature to Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi on October 10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Last week, Golden Boy announced that Collazo suffered a rib injury and was forced to withdraw.

The announcement did not include whether Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) would remain on the card, defending his belts against a replacement opponent.

On Thursday, the promotion shared an image of Sandoval across its social media channels with the caption: “Ready to defend what’s his,” adding a crown emoji, the hashtag SchofieldBahdi, and “LIVE on DAZN Oct. 10.”

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In the comments, fans asked whether the post was announcing that Sandoval will face an opponent replacing Collazo on the Schofield vs Bahdi card and who he was fighting.

Some fans tagged Los Angeles native Anthony Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs), who holds the division’s WBO title.

We reached out to Golden Boy to clarify whether Sandoval is still fighting on the Schofield vs Bahdi card against a replacement opponent.

Sandoval, of Montclair, California, was expected to make the first defense of the belts he claimed by split decision against Kenshiro Teraji last July.

The canceled fight against Collazo is the second time his championship defense has fallen off after Galal Yafai withdrew from their scheduled fight in June due to an injury.

More information is expected to follow shortly.