Cameron Vuong signs with MF Pro, joins Barrett vs Gwynne undercard

Cameron Vuong returns to the ring on November 14 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, competing on the undercard of Zelfa Barrett vs Gavin Gwynne. Ahead of the event, the unbeaten British lightweight signed a multi-fight promotional deal with MF Pro.

Vuong (9-0-1, 4 KOs) was last in action last November on the undercard of Whittaker vs Gavazi in Birmingham, where he fought Gwynne to a majority draw.

The next opponent for the 24-year-old native of Blyth, Northumberland, is expected to be announced shortly.

“I’m really excited to be joining MF Pro,” Vuong said, “I want to be involved in the biggest nights and fights possible, and I believe I’m at the right place for that to happen.”

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Barrett vs Gwynne live on DAZN

In the main event, Zelfa Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) faces Gavin Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title.

Also on the card, Yaser Al Ghena (16-0, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBO European super lightweight titles against Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs).

Plus, Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) and Jack Dillingham (7-0-1, 2 KOs) square off in an eliminator for the English featherweight title.

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.