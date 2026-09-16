Steven Navarro vs Emanuel Moreno added to Navarrete-Foster undercard

The bout between two former amateur rivals Steven Navarro and Emanuel Moreno has been added to the undercard of Navarrete vs Foster. The DAZN-streamed event takes place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on October 24.

Los Angeles native Navarro defeated Moreno of Wichita Falls, Texas, by split decision in the semifinals of the 2020 USA Youth National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 2, 2021.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Navarro (9-1, 6 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of 2026, having stopped Delvin McKinley in August and Mario Hernandez in February.

Unbeaten Moreno (13-0, 3 KOs) aims for his second win of the year after defeating Francisco Pedroza Portillo by unanimous decision in April.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the vacant NABO bantamweight title on the line.

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What they’re saying

“Texas! I’m thrilled to fight there and thankful to Top Rank and DAZN for the opportunity to fight on the main card,” Navarro said. “It’s also my first ten-round bout, and I fully intend to give the fans an exciting show and a statement win.”

Moreno said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight on a Top Rank stage. Steven Navarro is a talented fighter and I respect what he brings to the ring. I’ve known him since the amateurs and we actually fought once in the amateurs, but professional boxing is a completely different story, and I’m going to show it.”

“I’m not coming to be another opponent. I’ve worked too hard and sacrificed too much for this moment. On October 24, I’m coming to make a statement and show everyone the level I’m on compared to these other fighters.”

Also announced for the event

Top Rank also confirmed an opponent for previously announced former title challenger Frank Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) of Detroit, who takes on Tarik Zaina (18-3-1, 12 KOs) of Morocco. The bout, scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight, is featured on the main card.

The preliminary bouts include:

Eight-round lightweight contest between Deric Davis (12-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Uruguay’s Joaquin Silva Faccio (18-7-1, 1 KO).

Six-round super bantamweight matchup between San Antonio’s Daniel Cortez III (13-1, 9 KOs) and Mexico’s Oziel Rangel Aradillas (8-5, 6 KOs).

Unbeaten Samuel Contreras (8-0, 3 KOs) of Los Angeles steps through the ropes in a six-round lightweight bout.

Joseph Almajdi (2-1, 2 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas, competes in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Opponents for Contreras and Almajdi are expected to be announced shortly.

The main event is a super featherweight championship unification bout between Mexico’s three-division champion Emanuel Navarrete (40-2-1, 33 KOs), who holds the WBO and IBF titles, and WBC titleholder O’Shaquie Foster (25-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas.

The co-feature is a featherweight bout between Albert Gonzalez (18-0, 11 KOs) of Moreno Valley, California, and Edward Vazquez (20-3, 6 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas.