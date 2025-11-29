Live results: Ben Whittaker knocks out Benjamin Gavazi in first round

Ben Whittaker faces Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday, November 29, live from the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
England’s 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom Boxing debut and looks to remain undefeated. Once-beaten 30-year-old Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Germany aims for his 20th win in a row.
In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (9-0, 4 KOs) of England takes on Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1, 5 KOs) of Wales. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO Intercontinental lightweight title on the line.
On the undercard, Aaron Bowen (7-0, 5 KOs) and Tom Cowling (14-1, 4 KOs) battle in a 10-rounder for the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. Additionally, an all-British, six-round super bantamweight bout pits former UFC fighter Molly McCann (1-0, 1 KO) against Ebonie Cotton (1-0).
Whittaker vs Gavazi results
Get Whittaker vs Gavazi full fight card results below.
Main card
- Ben Whittaker def. Benjamin Gavazi by KO (R1, 2:15) | Watch video
- Tom Cowling def. Aaron Bowen by split decision (95-94, 95-95, 93-96)
- Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne – majority draw (95-95, 95-95, 97-93)
- Molly McCann def. Ebonie Cotton by points (58-56) | Watch video
Prelims
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Nico Ogbeide by TKO (R6, 1:52)
- Zelfa Barrett def. Liam Dillon by points (78-74)
- Alfie Middlemiss def. Engel Gomez by points (60-54)
Whittaker vs Gavazi live blog
Video: Ben Whittaker KOs Benjamin Gavazi in first round
England’s Ben Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) knocks out Benjamin Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) of Germany in the first round with a big right hand that capped a flurry of punches. The official time was 2:15 of the opening round.
With the win, Whittaker claims the WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title.
Main Event Time: Whittaker vs Gavazi
It’s time for the main event, featuring unbeaten 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of England against Germany’s 30-year-old Benjamin Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBC “Silver” 175-pound title on the line.
Tom Cowling defeats Aaron Bowen by decision
Tom Cowling (15-1, 4 KOs) defeats Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 95-95, and 93-96.
On his way to victory, Cowling suffered cut over his left eye, and a knockdown in the fifth round from a right hand.
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne ends in majority draw
Cameron Vuong (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (18-4-2, 5 KOs) of Wales fight to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored it 95-95, 95-95, and 97-93.
Molly McCann defeats Ebonie Cotton by points
Former UFC fighter Molly McCann (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Ebonie Cotton (1-1) by points (58-56) in an all-British super bantamweight bout.
Ibraheem Sulaimaan TKOs Nico Ogbeide in sixth round
Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs) defeats Nico Ogbeide (6-2-1) by sixth-round TKO to claim the vacant Midlands Area super featherweight title. The time was 1:52 of the round.
Zelfa Barrett defeats Liam Dillon by points
Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett (34-3, 18 KOs) defeats Liam Dillon (15-5-1, 3 KOs) of London by points (78-74) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
Alfie Middlemiss defeats Engel Gomez by points
Kicking off the action, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (5-0) defeats Engel Gomez (9-54-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua by points (60-54) in a six-rounder at featherweight.
Whittaker vs Gavazi: How to watch and start time
Whittaker vs Gavazi airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.
The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.
The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.