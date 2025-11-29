Live results: Ben Whittaker knocks out Benjamin Gavazi in first round

Ben Whittaker faces Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday, November 29, live from the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

England’s 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom Boxing debut and looks to remain undefeated. Once-beaten 30-year-old Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Germany aims for his 20th win in a row.

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In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (9-0, 4 KOs) of England takes on Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1, 5 KOs) of Wales. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO Intercontinental lightweight title on the line.

On the undercard, Aaron Bowen (7-0, 5 KOs) and Tom Cowling (14-1, 4 KOs) battle in a 10-rounder for the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. Additionally, an all-British, six-round super bantamweight bout pits former UFC fighter Molly McCann (1-0, 1 KO) against Ebonie Cotton (1-0).

Whittaker vs Gavazi results

Get Whittaker vs Gavazi full fight card results below.

Main card

Ben Whittaker def. Benjamin Gavazi by KO (R1, 2:15) | Watch video

Tom Cowling def. Aaron Bowen by split decision (95-94, 95-95, 93-96)

Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne – majority draw (95-95, 95-95, 97-93)

Molly McCann def. Ebonie Cotton by points (58-56) | Watch video

Prelims

Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Nico Ogbeide by TKO (R6, 1:52)

Zelfa Barrett def. Liam Dillon by points (78-74)

Alfie Middlemiss def. Engel Gomez by points (60-54)

Whittaker vs Gavazi live blog November 29, 2025 4:23 PM EST Video: Ben Whittaker KOs Benjamin Gavazi in first round England’s Ben Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) knocks out Benjamin Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) of Germany in the first round with a big right hand that capped a flurry of punches. The official time was 2:15 of the opening round.



With the win, Whittaker claims the WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. November 29, 2025 3:56 PM EST Main Event Time: Whittaker vs Gavazi It’s time for the main event, featuring unbeaten 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of England against Germany’s 30-year-old Benjamin Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBC “Silver” 175-pound title on the line. November 29, 2025 3:39 PM EST Tom Cowling defeats Aaron Bowen by decision Tom Cowling (15-1, 4 KOs) defeats Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 95-95, and 93-96.



On his way to victory, Cowling suffered cut over his left eye, and a knockdown in the fifth round from a right hand. Aaron Bowen and Tom Cowling during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 29, 2025 2:42 PM EST Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne ends in majority draw Cameron Vuong (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (18-4-2, 5 KOs) of Wales fight to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored it 95-95, 95-95, and 97-93. Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 29, 2025 1:51 PM EST Molly McCann defeats Ebonie Cotton by points Former UFC fighter Molly McCann (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Ebonie Cotton (1-1) by points (58-56) in an all-British super bantamweight bout. Molly McCann and Ebonie Cotton during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 29, 2025 1:29 PM EST Ibraheem Sulaimaan TKOs Nico Ogbeide in sixth round Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs) defeats Nico Ogbeide (6-2-1) by sixth-round TKO to claim the vacant Midlands Area super featherweight title. The time was 1:52 of the round. The referee steps in as Ibraheem Sulaimaan celebrates a TKO victory over Nico Ogbeide during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 29, 2025 1:28 PM EST Zelfa Barrett defeats Liam Dillon by points Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett (34-3, 18 KOs) defeats Liam Dillon (15-5-1, 3 KOs) of London by points (78-74) in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Zelfa Barrett and Liam Dillon during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer November 29, 2025 1:26 PM EST Alfie Middlemiss defeats Engel Gomez by points Kicking off the action, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (5-0) defeats Engel Gomez (9-54-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua by points (60-54) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Alfie Middlemiss poses in the ring following his victory over Engel Gomez during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing November 28, 2025 11:01 PM EST Whittaker vs Gavazi: How to watch and start time Whittaker vs Gavazi airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.



The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.