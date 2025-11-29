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Live results: Ben Whittaker knocks out Benjamin Gavazi in first round

Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi clash for the vacant WBC 'Silver' light heavyweight title, live from The NEC in Birmingham, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi face off
Ben Whittaker and Benjamin Gavazi face off during the weigh-in on November 28, 2025, ahead of their bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ben Whittaker faces Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday, November 29, live from the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, England. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

England’s 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom Boxing debut and looks to remain undefeated. Once-beaten 30-year-old Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs) of Germany aims for his 20th win in a row.

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In the co-feature, Cameron Vuong (9-0, 4 KOs) of England takes on Gavin Gwynne (18-4-1, 5 KOs) of Wales. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBO Intercontinental lightweight title on the line.

On the undercard, Aaron Bowen (7-0, 5 KOs) and Tom Cowling (14-1, 4 KOs) battle in a 10-rounder for the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. Additionally, an all-British, six-round super bantamweight bout pits former UFC fighter Molly McCann (1-0, 1 KO) against Ebonie Cotton (1-0).

Whittaker vs Gavazi results

Get Whittaker vs Gavazi full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Ben Whittaker def. Benjamin Gavazi by KO (R1, 2:15) | Watch video
  • Tom Cowling def. Aaron Bowen by split decision (95-94, 95-95, 93-96)
  • Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne – majority draw (95-95, 95-95, 97-93)
  • Molly McCann def. Ebonie Cotton by points (58-56) | Watch video

Prelims

  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Nico Ogbeide by TKO (R6, 1:52)
  • Zelfa Barrett def. Liam Dillon by points (78-74)
  • Alfie Middlemiss def. Engel Gomez by points (60-54)

Whittaker vs Gavazi live blog

Video: Ben Whittaker KOs Benjamin Gavazi in first round

England’s Ben Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) knocks out Benjamin Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) of Germany in the first round with a big right hand that capped a flurry of punches. The official time was 2:15 of the opening round.

With the win, Whittaker claims the WBC “Silver” light heavyweight title.

Main Event Time: Whittaker vs Gavazi

It’s time for the main event, featuring unbeaten 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (9-0-1, 6 KOs) of England against Germany’s 30-year-old Benjamin Gavazi (19-1, 13 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, with the WBC “Silver” 175-pound title on the line.

Tom Cowling defeats Aaron Bowen by decision

Tom Cowling (15-1, 4 KOs) defeats Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) by split decision to claim the vacant Midlands Area middleweight belt. The judges scored the fight 95-94, 95-95, and 93-96.

On his way to victory, Cowling suffered cut over his left eye, and a knockdown in the fifth round from a right hand.

Aaron Bowen and Tom Cowling during their boxing bout
Aaron Bowen and Tom Cowling during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne ends in majority draw

Cameron Vuong (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (18-4-2, 5 KOs) of Wales fight to a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the judges scored it 95-95, 95-95, and 97-93.

Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne during their boxing bout
Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Molly McCann defeats Ebonie Cotton by points

Former UFC fighter Molly McCann (2-0, 1 KO) defeats Ebonie Cotton (1-1) by points (58-56) in an all-British super bantamweight bout.

Molly McCann and Ebonie Cotton during their boxing bout
Molly McCann and Ebonie Cotton during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Ibraheem Sulaimaan TKOs Nico Ogbeide in sixth round

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs) defeats Nico Ogbeide (6-2-1) by sixth-round TKO to claim the vacant Midlands Area super featherweight title. The time was 1:52 of the round.

The referee steps in as Ibraheem Sulaimaan celebrates a TKO victory over Nico Ogbeide
The referee steps in as Ibraheem Sulaimaan celebrates a TKO victory over Nico Ogbeide during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zelfa Barrett defeats Liam Dillon by points

Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett (34-3, 18 KOs) defeats Liam Dillon (15-5-1, 3 KOs) of London by points (78-74) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Zelfa Barrett and Liam Dillon during their boxing bout
Zelfa Barrett and Liam Dillon during their bout at Vaillant Live in Derby, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Christopher Dean/Boxxer

Alfie Middlemiss defeats Engel Gomez by points

Kicking off the action, Manchester’s Alfie Middlemiss (5-0) defeats Engel Gomez (9-54-3, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua by points (60-54) in a six-rounder at featherweight.

Alfie Middlemiss poses in the ring following his victory over Engel Gomez during their boxing bout
Alfie Middlemiss poses in the ring following his victory over Engel Gomez during their boxing bout at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on November 29, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Whittaker vs Gavazi: How to watch and start time

Whittaker vs Gavazi airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.

The prelims begin at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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