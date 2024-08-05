Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro added to Canelo-Berlanga undercard

Stephen Fulton returns in a 10-round bout against Carlos Castro after defeat against Naoya Inoue

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Stephen Fulton faces Carlos Castro on Canelo vs Berlanga undercard
Stephen Fulton faces Carlos Castro at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas onSeptember 14, 2024 | Amanda Westcott/Showtime

Former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton is set for his ring return on September 14 against Carlos Castro at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out on the undercard leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) lost his WBC and WBO 122 lbs titles last July in Japan, where he suffered his first career defeat via eighth-round TKO against Naoya Inoue. The 30-year-old native of Philadelphia makes his debut at 126 lbs and looks to conquer a new division.

Phoenix-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico is riding a three-fight winning streak. In his previous outing in April, the 30-year-old contender scored a unanimous decision against Belmar Preciado.

“It feels good to be back,” Stephen Fulton said at the Canelo vs Berlanga launch press conference in New York. “I’m ready to get in there again. I see more titles for me at 126 pounds.”

“I was ready to move up to 130-pounds, but I’m going to make a stop at 126 to win another world title and become a two-division champion. Then I’ll move up and do the same thing again.”

“I can go as far as I want to go in this division, it’s just up to me.”

In the main event, Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). In the co-main event, Cuban two-weight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight strap against former two-division world champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Among other Canelo vs Berlanga undercard bouts, former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville of Nashville, Tennessee and Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA 168 lbs title. Plus, former 140 lbs champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas meets Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California at super lightweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.