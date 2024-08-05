Stephen Fulton vs Carlos Castro added to Canelo-Berlanga undercard

Former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton is set for his ring return on September 14 against Carlos Castro at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battles it out on the undercard leading to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) lost his WBC and WBO 122 lbs titles last July in Japan, where he suffered his first career defeat via eighth-round TKO against Naoya Inoue. The 30-year-old native of Philadelphia makes his debut at 126 lbs and looks to conquer a new division.

Phoenix-based Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico is riding a three-fight winning streak. In his previous outing in April, the 30-year-old contender scored a unanimous decision against Belmar Preciado.

“It feels good to be back,” Stephen Fulton said at the Canelo vs Berlanga launch press conference in New York. “I’m ready to get in there again. I see more titles for me at 126 pounds.”

“I was ready to move up to 130-pounds, but I’m going to make a stop at 126 to win another world title and become a two-division champion. Then I’ll move up and do the same thing again.”

“I can go as far as I want to go in this division, it’s just up to me.”

In the main event, Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs). In the co-main event, Cuban two-weight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight strap against former two-division world champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia.

Among other Canelo vs Berlanga undercard bouts, former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) of Nashville of Nashville, Tennessee and Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois clash for the interim WBA 168 lbs title. Plus, former 140 lbs champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas meets Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California at super lightweight.