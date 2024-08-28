Caleb Plant promises ‘good old-fashioned a**-whooping’ in Trevor McCumby fight

Caleb Plant is confident in victory in his next fight against Trevor McCumby on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 12-round contest is featured on the card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga. The pair battles it out for the interim WBA title at super middleweight.

Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing last March, the former IBF 168-pound champion dropped a unanimous decision against David Benavidez.

In his next fight, the 32-year-old native of Ashland City, Tennessee faces unbeaten Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs). The 31-year-old contender of Yorkville, Illinois is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Christopher Pearson in January. Plant said he was fully focused on his next opponent.

“I’m ready to show the fans what a good old-fashioned ass-whooping looks like. His ‘0’ has got to go. It’s out of here,” Caleb Plant said at today’s media workout in Las Vegas.

Caleb Plant | Alex Sanchez/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’ve been working for over a year and it’s done me well heading into this camp. I was in the best shape I’ve ever been in to start a camp. My sparring has been the best it’s ever been and honestly it’s been the smoothest camp I’ve had in my life. I expect that to translate over into the ring.”

“This is McCumby’s opportunity. Up until now, he’s been a 30-year-old prospect. He’s waited a long time to step up into a big fight and I think it’s because he doesn’t believe in his skills. He can talk all the talk he wants, but actions speak louder than words. For him to choose me as his first step-up fight, I take that personally.”

“I haven’t thought past Trevor McCumby. I’m focused on the task at hand, but I know that winning this belt will put me in a good position for future fights.”

“My trainer [Stephen Edwards] and my dad [Richie Plant] are like an echo of each other. They’re basically the same person and it makes everything really smooth.”

In the main event, Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his WBC, WBA and WBO titles against unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga. In the co-main event, Cuban Erislandy Lara defends his WBC middleweight belt against Danny Garcia of Philadelphia. Plus, former world champion Rolando Romero of Las Vegas takes on Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, California at super lightweight.