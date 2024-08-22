Danny Garcia targets ‘biggest names like Crawford’, revenge on Spence & Thurman

Danny “Swift” Garcia goes up against Erislandy Lara at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14. The Philadelphia native challenges the Cuban world champion in the co-feature to Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga live on pay-per-view.

Two-weight champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in over two years and looks to become world champion in his third division. 41-year-old southpaw Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs), who over the course of his career also earned titles in two weight classes, brings to the ring his WBA middleweight belt.

In his previous outing in July 2022, Garcia defeated Jose Benavidez Jr by majority decision. Lara is fresh off the win by knockout in the second round against Michael Zerafa in March.

“We’re doing everything we need to do to get that victory and become a three-division world champion,” said former champion at 140 bs and 147 lbs, Danny Garcia following a recent training session. “It’s right here now, we’re only about three weeks away.”

“Lara is definitely very skilled, but I’ve faced so many highly-skilled fighters throughout my career, from Zab Judah and Amir Khan to Keith Thurman and so many more. I feel like I’ve always done a solid job with southpaws as well. You have to look at it the other way too, because I’m definitely the best fighter he’s fought in a long time.”

Danny Garcia | Don Avery/TGB Promotions

“I’ve never faced a Cuban boxer in my career, but I’ve been fighting Philly fighters my whole life, and that’s as slick as it gets. So I’ve been facing guys like Lara since I was a kid really.”

“I was the underdog fighting Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse, so it’s nothing new to me. I fight the best because I believe I can beat them and that’s why I’m here today.”

“You can expect the same Danny Garcia as always on September 14. I’ve been feeling good sparring and training and I really feel like nothing has changed. If anything I feel like the time out of the ring has helped my body recover. I have no injuries, my mind feels good and my body feels good.”

“Lara is definitely a tricky fighter, he’s one of the best boxers you can get in the ring with skill-wise. I know I have my work cut out for me, but we have the right game plan and we are going to go in there and execute.”

Danny Garcia | Don Avery/TGB Promotions

Garcia’s three losses come from the world title fights against Shawn Porter (retired), Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman. While the 36-year-old is focused on the the task at hand in Lara, he also eyes potential showdowns with current champions Terence Crawford, Sebastian Fundora and Carlos Adames, as well as rematches with old rivals Spence and Thurman.

“I’m only focused on Lara, but after this fight I’ll look to do whatever makes the most sense. Obviously I want the biggest names like Terence Crawford, Sebastian Fundora, Carlos Adames, or any of the top guys. I’m also interested in avenging my losses, so Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman fights would definitely be something I pursue.”

Danny Garcia | Don Avery/TGB Promotions

In the main event, Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) faces unbeaten contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The unified WBC, WBO and WBA titles are on the line.

Also on the card, Nashville’s former champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) faces Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois for the interim WBA super middleweight title. Plus, Las Vegas’ former champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) meets Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California at super lightweight.