Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia 2 set for Canelo-Scull undercard

The rematch between Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia is the first bout reported for the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull. The event airs live in the U.S. on May 3 (ET) from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) and Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) first met last December in Tijuana, Mexico. The French super middleweight pulled off an upset, knocking out the local favorite in the sixth round with one punch. On his way to victory, the 26-year-old native of Marseille went down in the second round.

ESPN reported that a deal between Surace and Munguia is being finalized.

Their first fight was Bruno Surace’s sole fight in 2024, as well as his international debut.

For Jaime Munguia, the fight was his fourth ring appearance of the year. The 28-year-old stopped Erik Bazinyan in the 10th round, dropped a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez, and TKO’d John Ryder in the ninth round.

In the main event, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) faces William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba for the undisputed super middleweight title. Canelo puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO 168-pound belts on the line and looks to reclaim the undisputed crown. Unbeaten Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) brings his IBF strap to the ring.

Other bouts featured on the Canelo vs Scull undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event’s local date is May 4.