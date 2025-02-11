Canelo Alvarez faces William Scull for undisputed title on Cinco de Mayo weekend

The bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title is confirmed for the Cinco de Mayo weekend. The contest, with four belts on the line, will air live in the U.S. on May 3 from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The local event date is May 4.

Former undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) puts his unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts on the line. In 2024, the 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco defeated Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision.

William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba is the current IBF 168-pound titleholder. The Germany-based 32-year-old claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Vladimir Shishkin last October.

The Alvarez vs Scull announcement follows the news that Canelo’s fight against Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio has fallen through. If successful in his bout against Scull, the Mexican boxing star is expected to face Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE in September.

The bouts featured on the Canelo vs Scull undercard are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.