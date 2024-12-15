Jaime Munguia vs Bruno Surace full fight video highlights

Jaime Munguia faced Bruno Surace on Saturday, December 14 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. The contest featured the former world champion making his hometown ring appearance against the unbeaten Frenchman. The super middleweight bout served as the main event, live on ESPN+.

The scheduled 10-round matchup didn’t go the full distance. Munguia scored a knockdown in the second round, dropping Surace with a big left hand. The latter paid him back, flooring the local favorite with an overhand right.

Munguia didn’t beat the eight-count, and the fight was stopped. The official time was 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory by knockout, Bruno Surace improved to 26-0-2, 5 KOs, and remained undefeated. The 26-year-old fought for the first time outside of France, making his first successful international ring appearance as a pro.

“I know that he is an excellent boxer. So, we worked on our counter punches,” Surace said. “He is a true warrior. I want to thank him for the opportunity. This was a big experience for me.”

“Middleweight is my true weight class. But we’ll see if [a rematch] can happen.”

Jaime Munguia dropped to 44-2, 35 KOs. The 28-year-old Tijuana native suffered his second career defeat.