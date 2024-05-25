Xander Zayas: Main event fight at MSG against Patrick Teixeira is dream come true

Xander Zayas is primed for his main event bout against Patrick Teixeira at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, June 8. The undefeated Puerto Rican faces Brazil’s former world titleholder in the 10-round clash. The super welterweight contest airs live on ESPN.

Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time this year. Ahead of his bout against Brazil’s former WBO super welterweight champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs), the 21-year-old native of San Juan, Puerto Rico said he was “excited” and “focused”.

“Patrick Teixeira is a former world champion. He has a lot of experience. He has fought great fighters, and he’s very hungry to return to the top of the sport. So, I have to go in there very prepared because I know he will also be prepared,” Zayas said following a recent training session in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“In this fight, I have to be intelligent. I have to follow the game plan. I have to block out all the emotions that will be a part of that night. Obviously, it’s an important night for Puerto Ricans. But we’re going to have to block that out. We’re going to have to be patient and work little by little. I have 10 rounds to do the damage that I want to do and to put on a great show.”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

“I’m excited to get in there with him. I’m excited to explore the things that I’ve seen on video. I’m excited to explore the game plan we have for him. And I’m excited to showcase why my era will begin on June 8.”

“It’s a dream come true to headline at Madison Square Garden. I’ve been asking for this for some time. I was waiting for my turn because we take things step by step, as I’ve done my whole career. But it’s something that, at 21 years of age, is impressive. I still can’t believe it. But at the same time, I try to take it as just another fight and remain focused.”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

In the co-feature to Zayas vs Teixeira, Bruce Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York takes on Montebello, California-based Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs) of Mexico. The matchup is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.