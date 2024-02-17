Subscribe
Bruce Carrington KO’s Bernard Torres in ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate

Bruce Carrington floors Bernard Torres in the fourth round on Foster vs Nova card live from New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington secured a knockout of the year candidate, when he faced Bernard Torres live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, February 16. The scheduled for 10 rounds featherweight bout kicked off the main card topped by O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova.

Carrington sent Torres face down to the canvas with a big right hook that followed a short right uppercut from a close range. The official time was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by knockout, Bruce Carrington improved to 11-0, 7 KOs. The 26-year-old Brooklyn native made his successful 2024 debut and remained undefeated.

Norway-based Bernard Torres dropped to 18-2, 8 KOs. The 27-year-old native of Tagbilaran City, Philippines got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Foster vs Nova full fight card results

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

