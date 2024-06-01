Bruce Carrington: I will be the first person to stop Enrique Vivas

Bruce Carrington targets a dominant win against Enrique Vivas on June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Xander Zayas vs Patrick Teixeira. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight. The event airs live on ESPN.

Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) stopped Bernard Torres in the fourth round at the same venue in February on the Foster vs Nova undercard. Going through the ropes for the second time in 2024, the unbeaten 27-year-old is primed for his co-main event debut. The Brooklyn native backs himself “an old-school fighter”, who can stop “a really tough guy” in Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs).

Mexico’s Enrique Vivas also makes his second ring appearance for the year. Montebello, California-based 29-year-old was in action also in February, scoring the first round TKO against Jonathan Chanona Aguilar.

“This is a big step up for me,” Bruce Carrington said following a recent training session in Las Vegas. “I will finally be in the co-main event of a big show. It’s the best thing for my career right now, so I can let everyone know who I am. This fight will help me grow and get comfortable with this type of atmosphere. This opportunity will allow me to show I’m made for this.”

“Jose Enrique Vivas is a great dance partner. He’s never been stopped. He’s a really tough guy, but I like fighting tough guys. I get to show how not tough they are when it comes to facing me.”

“I will be the first person to stop him. And it’s because of the way I’ve been training, how hard I’ve been training, and what I know I’m going to bring to the table. It’s just like in my last two fights. It’s about how I have been feeling.”

“I’m an old-school fighter. I go in there to hurt. I go in there to dominate in dramatic fashion. I have that mentality. And I feel that’s what separates the boys from the men. That’s what separates the champions from the greats.”

Bruce Carrington shadow boxing

Bruce Carrington

Bruce Carrington pad work

Bruce Carrington pad work

Bruce Carrington chopping wood

In the main event, Puerto Rican Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) goes up against former world titleholder Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) of Brazil. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.