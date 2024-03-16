Subscribe
HomeUFC

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis 2 new UFC Vegas 90 main event, Marvin Vettori out

Brendan Allen will look for revenge against Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The bout between old rivals Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis has been made official as a new UFC Vegas 90 main event live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori withdrew due to an undisclosed reason.

The pair first met in December 2021. Curtis, who took the fight on a short notice, defeated Allen via second round TKO.

Since then, Brendan Allen (23-5) secured six straight victories, which includes five by submission. The 28-year-old native of Beaufort, South Carolina defeated Paul Craig via third-round rear-naked choke last time out in November 2023.

Chris Curtis won his previous bout by split decision against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297 in January. Last June, The Cincinnati, Ohio’s 36-year-old faced Nassourdine Imavov in the bout that ended in No Contest in the second round due to an accidental clash of heads.

The promotion confirmed the fight via post on X. The current UFC Vegas 90 lineup looks as the following:

  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight
  • Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell, lightweight
  • Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight
  • Alateng Heili vs. Victor Hugo, bantamweight
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo, women’s strawweight
  • Court McGee vs. Alex Morono, welterweight
  • Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski, heavyweight
  • Daniel Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto, bantamweight
  • Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Dixon, women’s bantamweight
  • Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos, lightweight
  • Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal, featherweight
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Dylan Budka, middleweight
  • Lucas Rocha vs. Joshua Van, flyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.