Denny vs Cash results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Tyler Denny and Felix Cash square off in the main event live from Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on Saturday, June 22. The all-British contest pits the European middleweight champion of Wordsley, West Midlands against the challenger of Chertsey, Surrey. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

32-year-old southpaw Tyler Denny (18-2-3, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024 and makes the first defense of his title. 31-year-old former WBC International, British and Commonwealth champion, Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) makes his first ring appearance in 1.5 years.

The co-main event features Lewis Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland up against Conah Walker (13-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight. The WBA International title is up for grabs.

Among the Denny vs Cash undercard bouts, Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) of Newcastle faces Jeff Ofori (13-7-2, 4 KOs) of Hackney, London in a 10-rounder at lightweight. In a six-rounder at super flyweight, Hamza Uddin (1-0, 1 KOs) of Walsall, West Midlands takes on Giulio Commerso (4-1, 1 KOs) of Spain by way of Italy.

Also on the card a super flyweight battle between Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-0) and Newark’s Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KO). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with British and Commonwealth titles at stake. The full lineup can be found below.

Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash live stream

Boxing fans can stream Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the U.S. and 7 pm BST in the UK. The preliminary action begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT and 5 pm BST, respectively.

Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash results

Stay tuned for Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash live results.

Main card

Tyler Denny vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweight – Denny’s EBU European title

Lewis Crocker vs. Conah Walker, 10 rounds, welterweight – WBA International title

Cameron Vuong vs. Jeff Ofori, 10 rounds, lightweight

Shannon Ryan vs. Emma Dolan, 10 rounds, super flyweight – British title, Dolan’s Commonwealth title

Hamza Uddin vs. Giulio Commerso, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Prelims