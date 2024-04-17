Tyler Denny faces Felix Cash in Birmingham, England in June

Tyler Denny defends his European middleweight title against unbeaten Felix Cash on Saturday, June 22 at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The pair squares off in the main event bout scheduled for 12 rounds.

Tyler Denny (18-2-3, 1 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. The 32-year-old southpaw of Wordsley, West Midlands claimed the title against Matteo Signani via eighth-round TKO last November in Wolverhampton.

“I’m buzzing to be defending my European Title and against such a good fighter in Felix Cash,” said Denny. “Add to the fact it’s in Birmingham so the Black Country army will be out in full force to witness a great fight and one that I’m confident of winning.”

Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time since December 2022, when he defeated Celso Neves by points in Leeds. The 31-year-old native of Chertsey, Surrey previously held the WBC International, British and Commonwealth middleweight titles.

“Tyler Denny is a solid professional, but I have no time to lose,” said Cash. “My plan is to get him out of my way as quickly as possible and move on to world level.”

Among the bouts featured on Denny vs Cash undercard, unbeaten Lewis Crocker (19-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland goes up against Conah Walker (13-2-1, 5 KOs) of Wolverhampton, England. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Plus, Cameron Vuong (4-0, 3 KOs) of Newcastle goes up against Oxford’s Jordan Flynn (10-0-1, 1 KO). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

In addition, Watford’s Shannon Ryan (7-0) and Newark’s Emma Dolan (6-0, 1 KO) battle it out for the British super flyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Dolan’s Commonwealth belt also at stake.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be confirmed shortly.