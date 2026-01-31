Live results: Shakur Stevenson bests Teofimo Lopez to claim title – Video

Teofimo Lopez faces Shakur Stevenson in the main event of Ring 6, live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, January 31. Lopez puts his WBO super lightweight title on the line.

Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) – the 28-year-old two-division champion from Brooklyn – makes the fourth defense of his belt. Newark’s undefeated 28-year-old southpaw Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) – the reigning WBC lightweight champion – moves up a weight class and looks to become a champion in his fourth division.

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In the co-feature, former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, makes his super lightweight debut against Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Another world championship bout features Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) against Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC featherweight title.

Also on the Lopez vs Stevenson undercard is a heavyweight bout between Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn and Nigeria’s Kingsley Ibeh (16-2-1, 14 KOs).

A super middleweight bout features Austin Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, against short-notice opponent Wendy Toussaint (17-3, 7 KOs) of Haiti.

The event opener is a welterweight battle between Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Almaayouf (7-0-1, 1 KO) and Kevin Castillo (5-2-1) of Ecuador.

Lopez vs Stevenson results

Get Lopez vs Stevenson full fight card results below.

Shakur Stevenson def. Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 119-109) | Watch video

Keyshawn Davis def. Jamaine Ortiz by TKO (R12, 2:47) | Watch video

Bruce Carrington def. Carlos Castro by KO (R9, 1:29) | Watch video

Jarrell Miller def. Kingsley Ibeh by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 97-93)

Austin Williams def. Wendy Toussaint by unanimous decision (99-90, 98-91, 99-90)

Kevin Castillo def. Ziyad Almaayouf by unanimous decision (79-73, 77-74, 77-74)

Lopez vs Stevenson live blog February 1, 2026 12:30 AM EST Lopez vs Stevenson: Post-fight press conference The Lopez vs Stevenson post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 1, 2026 12:24 AM EST Shakur Stevenson calls out Conor Benn After his win over Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson calls out Conor Benn, and they exchange words in the ring. February 1, 2026 12:10 AM EST Shakur Stevenson defeats Teofimo Lopez by decision to become four-weight king Newark’s undefeated southpaw Shakur Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs) defeats Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) to claim the WBO super lightweight title and become a four-division world champion. After 12 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 119-109. Shakur Stevenson punches Teofimo Lopez during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 11:31 PM EST Teofimo Lopez makes his ring walk Two-division champion Teofimo Lopez makes his ring walk for the fourth defense of his WBO super lightweight title. January 31, 2026 11:17 PM EST Shakur Stevenson makes his ring walk Shakur Stevenson makes his ring walk, looking to become a four-division world champion. January 31, 2026 10:55 PM EST Main event: Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson It’s time for the main event as Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO super lightweight title against Shakur Stevenson.



Brooklyn’s two-division champion Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his belt. Newark’s undefeated southpaw Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs) – who currently holds the WBC lightweight title – moves up a weight class and looks to become a champion in his fourth division.



The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 10:51 PM EST Keyshawn Davis stops Jamaine Ortiz in 12th round Former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, dominates and stops Jamaine Ortiz (20-3-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts in the 12th round to make a successful super lightweight debut. Referee Thomas Taylor stepped in and called it a day at 2:47 of the round.



On his way to victory, Davis sent Ortiz to the canvas in the 11th and 12th rounds. Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 10:06 PM EST Co-feature: Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz The co-feature is underway as former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, faces former title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight. January 31, 2026 10:04 PM EST Crowning Moment: Bruce Carrington – New WBC Featherweight Champion Bruce Carrington of Brooklyn is the new WBC featherweight champion after a ninth-round TKO victory over Mexico’s Carlos Castro. January 31, 2026 9:27 PM EST Bruce Carrington KOs Carlos Castro in ninth round to claim title Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) defeats Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-4, 14 KOs) by ninth-round knockout to claim the vacant WBC featherweight title. The official time of the stoppage was 1:29 of the round. Bruce Carrington during his bout against Carlos Castro at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 8:32 PM EST Jarrell Miller defeats Kingsley Ibeh by decision Jarrell Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) of Brooklyn defeats Nigeria’s Kingsley Ibeh (16-3-1, 14 KOs) by split decision at heavyweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 94-96, 97-93, and 97-93. Jarrell Miller during his bout against Kingsley Ibeh at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 8:30 PM EST Video: Jarrell Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh Here’s what happened in the heavyweight clash between Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh. January 31, 2026 8:17 PM EST Video: Austin Williams defeats Wendy Toussaint by decision Here’s a highlight of tonight’s second fight, as Austin Williams and Wendy Toussaint go the full 12-round distance at super middleweight. January 31, 2026 8:06 PM EST Video: Kevin Castillo beats Ziyad Almaayouf by decision Here’s the video highlight from the first fight of the night as Kevin Castillo defeats Ziyad Almaayouf by decision. January 31, 2026 7:37 PM EST Austin Williams defeats Wendy Toussaint by decision Austin Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, defeats Wendy Toussaint (17-4, 7 KOs) of Haiti by unanimous decision at super middleweight. The judges scored the 10-round bout 99-90, 98-91, and 99-90.



Toussaint took the fight on short notice, replacing WBA middleweight champion Carlos Adames, who fell ill and was forced to withdraw. Austin Williams during his bout against Wendy Toussaint at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 6:01 PM EST Kevin Castillo defeats Ziyad Almaayouf by decision Kicking off the action, Kevin Castillo (6-2-1) of Ecuador defeats Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Almaayouf (7-1-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at welterweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 77-74, and 77-74. Kevin Castillo punches Ziyad Almaayouf during their bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on January 31, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing January 31, 2026 4:55 PM EST Lopez vs Stevenson Kickoff The action at MSG in New York starts at the top of the hour. You can watch the Lopez vs Stevenson free prelims above. January 31, 2026 3:14 PM EST Lopez vs Stevenson: Final Words Check out the “Final Words” feature, as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson preview the fight. January 31, 2026 1:26 PM EST Lopez vs Stevenson: Final Face-Off In case you missed it, check out the video as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson come face to face at the weigh-ins one last time before the fight. January 30, 2026 11:01 PM EST Lopez vs Stevenson: How to watch and start time Lopez vs Stevenson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT in the U.S. and 11:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.