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Photos: Lopez and Stevenson make weight for 140-pound title

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO 140-pound title against Shakur Stevenson this Saturday at MSG in New York

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Teofimo Lopez during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Shakur Stevenson
Teofimo Lopez during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY ahead of his bout against Shakur Stevenson. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their title fight on January 31 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters made the required 140-pound limit.

Brooklyn’s 28-year-old, two-division champion Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) came in at 139.6 lbs for the fourth defense of his WBO title. Newark’s undefeated 28-year-old southpaw Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs), who currently holds the WBC 135-pound title, registered 138.6 lbs for his attempt to become a champion in a fourth division.

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Former 135-pound champion Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts, both tipped the scales at 139.2 lbs. The bout serves as the co-feature.

On the undercard, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) weighed in at 125.6 lbs for his bout against Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs), who was 125.2 lbs. The contest is for the vacant WBC title at 126 lbs.

The scheduled 160-pound title fight between WBC champion Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Austin Williams (19-1, 13 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was canceled. According to reports, Adames fell ill before the weigh-ins and was hospitalized due to dehydration.

Williams, who weighed in at 159.6 lbs, now faces Haiti’s Wendy Toussaint (17-3, 7 KOs) at super middleweight. Toussaint, who took the fight on short notice, did not weigh in during the broadcast.

Check out the current Lopez vs Stevenson lineup and weights below.

Teofimo Lopez during the weigh-in
Teofimo Lopez during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in
Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson face off during the weigh-in
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in
Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz during the weigh-in
Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Bruce Carrington and Carlos Castro during the weigh-in
Bruce Carrington and Carlos Castro during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh during the weigh-in
Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Austin Williams during the weigh-in
Austin Williams during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing
Ziyad Almaayouf and Kevin Castillo during the weigh-in
Ziyad Almaayouf and Kevin Castillo during the weigh-in on January 30, 2026, in New York, NY. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

The current Lopez vs Stevenson lineup is as follows:

  • Teofimo Lopez (139.6 lbs) vs. Shakur Stevenson (138.6 lbs)
  • Keyshawn Davis (139.2 lbs) vs. Jamaine Ortiz (139.2 lbs)
  • Bruce Carrington (125.6 lbs) vs. Carlos Castro (125.2 lbs)
  • Jarrell Miller (317.6 lbs) vs. Kingsley Ibeh (288 lbs)
  • Austin Williams (159.6 lbs) vs. Wendy Toussaint (TBD)
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (141.2 lbs) vs. Kevin Castillo (140.8 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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