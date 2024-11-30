Subscribe
Edwards vs Yafai results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai results from BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sunny Edwards faces old rival Galal Yafai on November 30 at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England. The pair squares off in a 12-round, all-British main event, with the interim WBC flyweight title on the line.

Sutton’s former world champion, Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs), targets his second win in a row and looks to once again defeat Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs), having previously beaten him in the amateurs. Making his hometown ring appearance, the latter, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist, is set to seek revenge and aims to remain undefeated as a pro.

The co-feature is an all-English, 10-round welterweight matchup between Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) and Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs). Among other Edwards vs Yafai undercard bouts, Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) and Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs) clash in a 12-rounder for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title.

Plus, Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) of Wales go toe-to-toe in a 10-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KO) and Benn Norman (7-5) battle it out in a six-rounder at flyweight.

Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai results

Get Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT)

  • Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai
  • Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson
  • Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly
  • Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne
  • Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman

Prelims (11:15 am ET / 4:15 pm GMT)

  • Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson
  • Aaron Bowen vs. James Todd
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Marvin Solano
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Greg O’Neill
  • Callum Smith vs. Carlos Galvan
