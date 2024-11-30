Photos: Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai on weight for interim 112 lbs title

Following the final press conference, Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai successfully weighed in for their 112 lbs bout on November 30. The old amateur rivals square off in the main event at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England, with the interim WBC title at stake.
Both fighters made the required limit. Former world champion Sunny Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) weighed in at 111 lbs. Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) came in at 111.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) and Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs and 146.9 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event. Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 159.6 lbs, while his opponent, Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs), came in at 159.3 lbs for their clash with the vacant Commonwealth belt on the line.
Additionally, Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) of Wales both weighed in at 138.6 lbs. Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KO) and Benn Norman (7-5) came in at 112.3 lbs and 111.4 lbs, respectively.
Check out the current Edwards vs Yafai lineup and weights below.
Edwards vs Yafai fight card
Main card
- Sunny Edwards (111 lbs) vs. Galal Yafai (111.4)
- Conah Walker (146.6) vs. Lewis Ritson (146.9)
- Kieron Conway (159.6) vs. Ryan Kelly (159.3)
- Cameron Vuong (138.6) vs. Gavin Gwynne (138.6)
- Hamza Uddin (112.3) vs. Benn Norman (111.4)
Prelims
- Troy Jones (173.6) vs. Michael Stephenson (173.4)
- Aaron Bowen (162.2) vs. James Todd (163)
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan (131.8) vs. Marvin Solano (133.8)
- Taylor Bevan (168.9) vs. Greg O’Neill (167.9)
- Callum Smith (179.8) vs. Carlos Galvan (175.6)