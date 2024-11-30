Subscribe
Photos: Sunny Edwards vs Galal Yafai on weight for interim 112 lbs title

Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai clash for interim WBC 112 lbs title in Birmingham, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai at the weigh-ins
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at BP Pulse Live aka Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on November 30, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Following the final press conference, Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai successfully weighed in for their 112 lbs bout on November 30. The old amateur rivals square off in the main event at BP Pulse Live in Birmingham, England, with the interim WBC title at stake.

Both fighters made the required limit. Former world champion Sunny Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) weighed in at 111 lbs. Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) came in at 111.4 lbs. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Conah Walker (13-3-1, 5 KOs) and Lewis Ritson (23-4, 13 KOs) tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs and 146.9 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event. Kieron Conway (21-3-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 159.6 lbs, while his opponent, Ryan Kelly (19-4-1, 8 KOs), came in at 159.3 lbs for their clash with the vacant Commonwealth belt on the line.

Additionally, Cameron Vuong (6-0, 3 KOs) of England and Gavin Gwynne (17-3-1, 5 KOs) of Wales both weighed in at 138.6 lbs. Hamza Uddin (2-0, 1 KO) and Benn Norman (7-5) came in at 112.3 lbs and 111.4 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Edwards vs Yafai lineup and weights below.

Sunny Edwards
Sunny Edwards | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Galal Yafai
Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai
Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne
Cameron Vuong and Gavin Gwynne | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Conah Walker and Lewis Ritson
Conah Walker and Lewis Ritson | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Hamza Uddin and Benn Norman
Hamza Uddin and Benn Norman | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Kieron Conway and Ryan Kelly
Kieron Conway and Ryan Kelly | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Aaron Bowen and James Todd
Aaron Bowen and James Todd | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Callum Smith and Carlos Galvan
Callum Smith and Carlos Galvan | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Taylor Bevan and Greg O'Neill
Taylor Bevan and Greg O’Neill | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Marvin Solano
Ibraheem Sulaimaan and Marvin Solano | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
Troy Jones and Michael Stephenson
Troy Jones and Michael Stephenson | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Edwards vs Yafai fight card

Main card

  • Sunny Edwards (111 lbs) vs. Galal Yafai (111.4)
  • Conah Walker (146.6) vs. Lewis Ritson (146.9)
  • Kieron Conway (159.6) vs. Ryan Kelly (159.3)
  • Cameron Vuong (138.6) vs. Gavin Gwynne (138.6)
  • Hamza Uddin (112.3) vs. Benn Norman (111.4)

Prelims

  • Troy Jones (173.6) vs. Michael Stephenson (173.4)
  • Aaron Bowen (162.2) vs. James Todd (163)
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan (131.8) vs. Marvin Solano (133.8)
  • Taylor Bevan (168.9) vs. Greg O’Neill (167.9)
  • Callum Smith (179.8) vs. Carlos Galvan (175.6)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here
