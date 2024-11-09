Subscribe
Matias vs Ramirez results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Subriel Matias vs Roberto Ramirez live results from Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Boxing
By Parviz Iskenderov
Subriel Matias faces Roberto Ramirez live from Bayamon, Puerto Rico
Subriel Matias and Roberto Ramirez at the press conference ahead of their bout at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico | X/PPV_com
Subriel Matias faces Roberto Ramirez live on PPV from Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on November 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event at super lightweight.

Puerto Rico’s former world champion Matias (20-2, 20 KOs) looks to get back in the win column, after he lost his IBF 140 lbs title by unanimous decision against Liam Paro in June. San Diego-based Mexican Ramirez (26-3-1, 19 KOs) defeated Rodolfo Flores Moreno via seventh-round TKO last December and secured his third straight victory.

Among the Matias vs Ramirez undercard bouts, Alfredo Santiago (15-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his NABO super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Pedro Campa (36-3-1, 24 KOs) of Mexico. As well, Jeyvier Cintron (12-1, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Rashib Martinez Valadez (23-3-1, 11 KOs) of Mexico battle it out for the vacant WBO International bantamweight strap.

Plus, Obimael Ortiz (10-1-1, 5 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (27-1-1, 14 KOs) go head-to-head in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. In another 10-round Puerto Rico vs Mexico showdown, Luis J Rodriguez (13-0, 11 KOs) and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (20-1-1, 10 KOs) clash at super middleweight.

Subriel Matias vs Roberto Ramirez results

Get Subriel Matias vs Roberto Ramirez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(6 pm ET / 3 pm PT)

  • Subriel Matias vs. Roberto Ramirez
  • Abimael Ortiz vs. Kevin Gonzalez
  • Jeyvier Cintron vs. Rashib Martinez Valadez
  • Alfredo Santiago vs. Pedro Campa
  • Luis J Rodriguez vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez
Parviz Iskenderov
