Hughie Fury vs Michael Pirotton tops Pitters-Rea undercard in Hull, England

The bout between Hughie Fury and Michael Pirotton headlines the undercard of Pitters vs Rea at Connexin Live in Kingston upon Hull, England on June 28. The pair battle it out in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Riding a seven-fight winning streak, Fury (30-3, 17 KOs) of Stockport, England makes his second ring appearance of the year. In his previous outing in April in London, the 30-year-old stopped Dan Garber in the fifth round.

Competing for the third time in 2025, Pirotton (10-1, 4 KOs) of Belgium looks to return to winning ways. In his most recent fight in Riyadh, also in April, the 28-year-old suffered his first career defeat, dropping a unanimous decision to Piotr Lacz.

“There’s no stopping me between now and me winning the world heavyweight championship – I’m on the title trail,” Fury said. “If you follow heavyweight boxing you’ll know Michael Pirotton is a dangerous young heavyweight. He’s making a bold move by coming after me, which I quite admire. He’s got nothing to lose and everything to gain. He’ll be a very hard night’s work on June 28th, but it’s my hand will be raised when it’s all over.”

Also on the Pitters vs Rea undercard, Roan Stanley (4-0) takes on Robbie Chapman (13-53-9, 2 KOs) at super middleweight. Gemma Richardson (1-0) meets former kickboxer Tereza Dvorakova (4-11, 1 KO) from Czech Republic at super featherweight. In another super featherweight bout, Harry Edgecumbe (1-0) goes up against Jack England (1-12-1).

Additionally, super lightweight Sean McComb (18-2, 5 KOs) of Northern Ireland and middleweight Shakiel Thompson (14-0, 10 KOs) of England are also set to feature on the card. Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.

In the main event, Shakan Pitters (20-2, 7 KOs) faces Bradley Rea (20-1, 10 KOs) at light heavyweight. The pair square off in a 12-round bout with the vacant European title on the line. The contest was originally scheduled for the undercard of the later-canceled matchup between Kieran Molloy and Kaisee Benjamin in Galway, Ireland on the same date.

The current Pitters vs Rea lineup is as follows: