Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Bohachuk vs Ortiz results, live stream, full fight card

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live results from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Serhii Bohachuk faces Vergil Ortiz Jr live from Las Vegas
Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV, USA on August 10, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) faces Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) in the main event live from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10. The contest features Ukraine’s WBC interim 154 lbs champion up against the undefeated contender of Grand Prairie, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 10-round super welterweight co-main event pits Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. Among the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Kenneth Sims Jr (20-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago and Jair Valtierra (17-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico square off in the 10-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card a 10-round world title bout between Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Plus, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California and Joel Iriarte (3-1, 1 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts clash in the six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Watch on DAZN

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr results

Get Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr – Bohachuk’s interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray
  • Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Jair Valtierra
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo – Fundora’s IBF flyweight title
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Miguel Ortiz

Prelims

  • Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo
  • Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo
  • Johnny Canas vs. Joseph Cruz
  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez
  • Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum
  • Jordan Fuentes vs. James Mulder
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.