Bohachuk vs Ortiz results, live stream, full fight card

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) faces Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) in the main event live from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10. The contest features Ukraine’s WBC interim 154 lbs champion up against the undefeated contender of Grand Prairie, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 10-round super welterweight co-main event pits Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan against Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. Among the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Kenneth Sims Jr (20-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago and Jair Valtierra (17-3, 9 KOs) of Mexico square off in the 10-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card a 10-round world title bout between Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Plus, Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bakersfield, California and Joel Iriarte (3-1, 1 KOs) of Springfield, Massachusetts clash in the six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr live stream is available on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr results

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr full fight card

Main card

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr – Bohachuk’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Jair Valtierra

Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo – Fundora’s IBF flyweight title

Joel Iriarte vs. Miguel Ortiz

Prelims