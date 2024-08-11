Gabriela Fundora bests Daniela Asenjo to retain title, wants to fight Gabriela Alaniz

Gabriela Fundora successfully defended her IBF flyweight title against Daniela Asenjo on August 10 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The bout was featured on the card topped by Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. The Coachella-based champion came out on top by unanimous decision. All three scores were 100-90.

With the victory, Gabriela Fundora made her second successful championship defense and her second ring appearance for the year. The 22-year-old southpaw of Palm Beach, Florida improved to 14-0, 6 KOs and remained undefeated.

Post-fight, Fundora said she was looking to face Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) for the undisputed title. The 29-year-old Argentinian champion currently holds the division’s unified WBC, WBA and WBO belts.

“Undisputed is next for me,” Gabriela Fundora said after the fight. “I want to break the record for the youngest undisputed champion. I feel like a fight against Gabriela Alaniz would be such an action-packed fight, and good for me as well as good for Golden Boy.”

“Asenjo was a good fighter, I got her with some hard shots, and she was able to last the 10-rounds with me.”

Daniela Asenjo, who also fought for the second time in 2024, dropped to 16-4-3, 2 KOs. The 33-year-old contender of Chile got her five-fight winning streak snapped.