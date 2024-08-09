Subscribe
Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr weigh-in video

Serhii Bohachuk defends interim WBC 154 lbs title against Vergil Ortiz Jr in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Following the final press conference, Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) step on the scales to make it official for their title bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10. The contest features Ukraine’s interim WBC super welterweight champion up against the undefeated contender of Grand Prairie, Texas.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 154 lbs championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 154 lbs battle between Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan and Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds

In another title fight featured on the card, Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida defends her belt in a 10-round matchup against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. The weight limit 112 lbs.

Bohachuk vs Ortiz fight card

The Bohachuk vs Ortiz full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Serhii Bohachuk () vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr (), 12 rounds, super welterweight – Bohachuk’s interim WBC title
  • Charles Conwell () vs. Khiary Gray (), 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kenneth Sims Jr () vs. Jair Valtierra (), 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Gabriela Fundora () vs. Daniela Asenjo (), 10 rounds, flyweight – Fundora’s IBF title
  • Joel Iriarte () vs. Miguel Ortiz (), 6 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

  • Cecilia Braekhus () vs. Maricela Cornejo (), 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Eric Priest () vs. Luka Lozo, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Jordan Fuentes () vs. James Mulder (), 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Johnny Canas (136.8) vs. Joseph Cruz (132), 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Figo Ramirez Gonzalez (119.8) vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez (120), 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Jennah Creason (144.6) vs. Kelsey Wickstrum (146), 4 rounds, welterweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

