Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) and Vergil Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) step on the scales to make it official for their title bout at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on August 10. The contest features Ukraine’s interim WBC super welterweight champion up against the undefeated contender of Grand Prairie, Texas.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 154 lbs championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 154 lbs battle between Charles Conwell (19-0, 14 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan and Khiary Gray (18-6, 13 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds

In another title fight featured on the card, Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida defends her belt in a 10-round matchup against Daniela Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. The weight limit 112 lbs.

Bohachuk vs Ortiz fight card

The Bohachuk vs Ortiz full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Serhii Bohachuk () vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr (), 12 rounds, super welterweight – Bohachuk’s interim WBC title

Charles Conwell () vs. Khiary Gray (), 10 rounds, super welterweight

Kenneth Sims Jr () vs. Jair Valtierra (), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Gabriela Fundora () vs. Daniela Asenjo (), 10 rounds, flyweight – Fundora’s IBF title

Joel Iriarte () vs. Miguel Ortiz (), 6 rounds, welterweight

Prelims