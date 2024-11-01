Photos: Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster on weight for 130 lbs title rematch

Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster successfully weighed-in for their rematch at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY on November 2. The contest pits the current WBC super featherweight titleholder of Brazil against the former champion of Orange, TX.
Both fighters made the required 130 lbs championship limit. Champion Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) came in at 129.7 lbs. Challenger O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) showed 129.9 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina and Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 136.6 lbs and 136.2 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-main event.
Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York showed 139.8 lbs for his eight-round clash with Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts, who was 140.7 lbs. Plus, Puerto Rican former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) declared 131.4 lbs for his 10-round showdown with West Covina’s Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs), 131.3 lbs.
Check out the current Conceicao vs Foster 2 lineup and weights below.
Conceicao vs Foster 2 fight card
- Robson Conceicao (129.7) vs. O’Shaquie Foster (129.9) – Conceicao’s WBC super featherweight title
- Raymond Muratalla (136.6) vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (136.2)
- Bryce Mills (139.8) vs. Mike Ohan Jr (140.7)
- Abraham Nova (131.4) vs. Humberto Galindo (131.3)
- Jahi Tucker (161.8) vs. Quilisto Madera (161.8)
- Ali Feliz (224.1) vs. Rashad Coulter (252.1)
- Yan Santana (126.8) vs. Eduardo Baez (125.7)
- Damian Knyba (259.1) vs. Richard Lartey (288)