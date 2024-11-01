Subscribe
Photos: Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster on weight for 130 lbs title rematch

Robson Conceicao defends WBC 130 title in an immediate rematch against former champion O'Shaquie Foster in Verona, New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Robson Conceicao weigh-ins for rematch against O'Shaquie Foster in Verona, New York
Robson Conceicao at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his rematch against O'Shaquie Foster at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, USA on November 2, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster successfully weighed-in for their rematch at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY on November 2. The contest pits the current WBC super featherweight titleholder of Brazil against the former champion of Orange, TX.

Both fighters made the required 130 lbs championship limit. Champion Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) came in at 129.7 lbs. Challenger O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) showed 129.9 lbs. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina and Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 136.6 lbs and 136.2 lbs, respectively. The 10-round matchup serves as the co-main event.

Bryce Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) of Syracuse, New York showed 139.8 lbs for his eight-round clash with Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts, who was 140.7 lbs. Plus, Puerto Rican former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) declared 131.4 lbs for his 10-round showdown with West Covina’s Humberto Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs), 131.3 lbs.

Check out the current Conceicao vs Foster 2 lineup and weights below.

Robson Conceicao and O'Shaquie Foster go face to face
Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robson Conceicao and O'Shaquie Foster come face to face
Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Robson Conceicao and O'Shaquie Foster
Robson Conceicao and O’Shaquie Foster | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raymond Muratalla and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos go face to face
Raymond Muratalla and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raymond Muratalla and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos
Raymond Muratalla and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bryce Mills and Mike Ohan Jr come face to face
Bryce Mills and Mike Ohan Jr come face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bryce Mills and Mike Ohan Jr
Bryce Mills and Mike Ohan Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo go face to face
Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo
Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jahi Tucker
Jahi Tucker | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jahi Tucker and Quilisto Madera go face to face
Jahi Tucker and Quilisto Madera go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ali Feliz and Rashad Coulter
Ali Feliz and Rashad Coulter | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Yan Santana and Eduardo Baez
Yan Santana and Eduardo Baez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Damian Knyba
Damian Knyba | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Damian Knyba and Richard Lartey
Damian Knyba and Richard Lartey | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Conceicao vs Foster 2 fight card

  • Robson Conceicao (129.7) vs. O’Shaquie Foster (129.9) – Conceicao’s WBC super featherweight title
  • Raymond Muratalla (136.6) vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (136.2)
  • Bryce Mills (139.8) vs. Mike Ohan Jr (140.7)
  • Abraham Nova (131.4) vs. Humberto Galindo (131.3)
  • Jahi Tucker (161.8) vs. Quilisto Madera (161.8)
  • Ali Feliz (224.1) vs. Rashad Coulter (252.1)
  • Yan Santana (126.8) vs. Eduardo Baez (125.7)
  • Damian Knyba (259.1) vs. Richard Lartey (288)
