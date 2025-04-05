Torrez vs Vianello results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Richard Torrez Jr faces Guido Vianello in a heavyweight main event on April 5, live from the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the NABF, NABO, and IBF North American belts at stake.

Undefeated 25-year-old southpaw Torrez Jr (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA makes his first ring appearance of the year following four successful outings in 2024. Las Vegas-based 30-year-old contender Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) from Italy aims for his second win in a row following an eighth-round stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov last August.

In the co-main event, Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBO Latino super lightweight title against Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The scheduled 12-round bout also serves as an eliminator for the WBC 140-pound title.

Among the Torrez vs Vianello undercard bouts, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio and Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABF and NABO lightweight straps. Plus, Albert Gonzalez (12-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Dana Coolwell (13-3, 8 KOs) of Australia clash in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello live blog April 5, 2025 5:53 pm EDT Sammy Contreras Jr stops Robert Jimenez in pro debut Kicking off the action, Sammy Contreras Jr successfully debuts as a pro, defeating Robert Jimenez via first-round TKO. Sammy Contreras Jr stops Robert Jimenez in the first round of their boxing bout at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, April 5, 2025 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank April 5, 2025 4:26 pm EDT Almost time The Torrez vs Vianello action begins live on ESPN+ in the U.S. in just over an hour. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, may be useful for streaming from a different location. April 5, 2025 2:45 pm EDT Torrez vs Vianello prelims Among the Torrez vs Vianello prelims, Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles faces Juan Esteban Garcia (14-1-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. Art Barrera Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA, meets Daijohn Gonzalez (12-5, 6 KOs) of Walla Walla, WA, in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Jahi Tucker (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Queens, NY, takes on Troy Williamson (20-3-1, 14 KOs) of the UK in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. Demler Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas battles Mexico’s Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin (15-1-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. Sammy Contreras of LA makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at super lightweight against Robert Jimenez (2-2-1, 1 KO) of Nampa, Idaho. April 5, 2025 1:01 pm EDT Torrez vs Vianello start time Torrez vs Vianello airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT. Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello results

Get Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Live