Photos: Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello heavyweight clash official in Las Vegas

Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello successfully weighed in for their heavyweight clash at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on April 5. The pair battle it out in the main event, live on ESPN+, with the NABF, NABO & IBF North American titles on the line.

Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA, who stated he wants to show different aspects of his fight game, came in at 229.2 lbs. Las Vegas-based Italian Olympian Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) showed 242.3 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, tipped the scales at 139.9 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively. The bout serves as the WBC 140 lbs title eliminator. In addition, Delgado’s WBO Latino belt is up for grabs.

Additionally, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio came in at 135 lbs, while his opponent Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) was 133.8 lbs. The pair square off for the vacant NABF and NABO straps.

Check out the current Torrez vs Vianello lineup and weights below.

Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason and Carlos Ornelas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Albert Gonzalez and Dana Coolwell | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Steven Navarro and Juan Esteban Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Art Barrera Jr and Daijohn Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jahi Tucker and Troy Williamson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Demler Zamora and Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sammy Contreras Jr and Robert Jimenez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Torrez vs Vianello weights are as follows: