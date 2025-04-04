Subscribe
Photos: Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello heavyweight clash official in Las Vegas

Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello battle it out for NABF, NABO & IBF North American titles, Saturday live on ESPN+

By Parviz Iskenderov
Richard Torrez Jr. at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Guido Vianello in Las Vegas
Richard Torrez Jr. at the weigh-in on April 4, 2025, ahead of his bout against Guido Vianello at the Pearl Concert Theater, Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr. and Guido Vianello successfully weighed in for their heavyweight clash at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on April 5. The pair battle it out in the main event, live on ESPN+, with the NABF, NABO & IBF North American titles on the line.

Undefeated U.S. Olympic silver medalist Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA, who stated he wants to show different aspects of his fight game, came in at 229.2 lbs. Las Vegas-based Italian Olympian Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) showed 242.3 lbs.

The co-main event fighters, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) and Elvis Rodriguez (17-1-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, tipped the scales at 139.9 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively. The bout serves as the WBC 140 lbs title eliminator. In addition, Delgado’s WBO Latino belt is up for grabs.

Additionally, Abdullah Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio came in at 135 lbs, while his opponent Carlos Ornelas (28-4, 15 KOs) was 133.8 lbs. The pair square off for the vacant NABF and NABO straps.

Check out the current Torrez vs Vianello lineup and weights below.

Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout in Las Vegas
Richard Torrez Jr and Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez
Lindolfo Delgado and Elvis Rodriguez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason and Carlos Ornelas
Abdullah Mason and Carlos Ornelas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez and Dana Coolwell
Albert Gonzalez and Dana Coolwell | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro and Juan Esteban Garcia
Steven Navarro and Juan Esteban Garcia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr and Daijohn Gonzalez
Art Barrera Jr and Daijohn Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jahi Tucker and Troy Williamson
Jahi Tucker and Troy Williamson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Demler Zamora and Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin
Demler Zamora and Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sammy Contreras Jr and Robert Jimenez
Sammy Contreras Jr and Robert Jimenez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Torrez vs Vianello weights are as follows:

  • Richard Torrez Jr. (229.2) vs. Guido Vianello (242.3)
  • Lindolfo Delgado (139.9) vs. Elvis Rodriguez (139.6)
  • Abdullah Mason (135) vs. Carlos Ornelas (133.8)
  • Albert Gonzalez (124.8) vs. Dana Coolwell (125.5)
  • Steven Navarro (114.8) vs. Juan Esteban Garcia (113.5)
  • Art Barrera Jr. (152.7) vs. Daijohn Gonzalez (152.9)
  • Jahi Tucker (160.7) vs. Troy Williamson (160.4)
  • DJ Zamora (130.9) vs. Hugo Castaneda (130.6)
  • Sammy Contreras Jr. (138.6) vs. Robert Jimenez (138.4)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

