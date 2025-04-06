Richard Torrez Jr vs Guido Vianello full fight video highlights

Richard Torrez Jr. walked away with the win on April 5, when he faced Guido Vianello at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas. The pair went toe-to-toe in their heavyweight main event that ended in a unanimous decision.

After 10 rounds of fast-paced action with big punches thrown, one judge scored the fight 97-92, while two other judges scored it 98-91, all in favor of the representative of the host country, Torrez Jr.

Undefeated southpaw Torrez Jr. made his first ring appearance of the year and improved to 13-0 with 11 KOs. In addition to the victory, the 25-year-old native of Tulare, CA, claimed the vacant NABF, NABO, and IBF North American belts.

“I was really trying to get my faint set up, and that body shot,” Richard Torrez Jr. said. “That body shot started working, started landing a little more and more. Then from there my other shots started landing, like the hooks and the backhands. It was just the plan that we had.”

“He’s an Olympian. I never gave Guido any slack. I gave him all the credit. He’s a great fighter from Italy. Number one in this country. I have nothing but respect for him. But today, I came out today.”

When asked what he wanted to do next, Torrez said, “I don’t say no to fights. I want that to be clear. I want that to be known. Whoever you guys give me, I’m going to say yes to.”

Vianello from Italy, who also stepped through the ropes for the first time in 2025, dropped to 14-2-1, 11 KOs. In the second round, the Las Vegas-based 30-year-old contender was deducted one point for holding.