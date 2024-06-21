Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Espinoza vs Chirino live results, start time, main event, prelims

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live results from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

BoxingNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rafael Espinoza faces Sergio Chirino live from Las Vegas
Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, NV, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Follow us
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Table of contents

Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino battle it out in the main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, June 21. The all-Mexican showdown features the undefeated world champion up against the once-beaten contender.

Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 126-pound title. Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of four major belts. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 10-round co-main event pits undefeated Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas against former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The pair squares off at junior lightweight with NABO belt at stake. Cortes missed weight and is ineligible to win the title.

Among the prelims, Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin go head to head in a 10-rounder for NABO middleweight strap. As well, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (11-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Francisco Pedroza (18-11-2, 10 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

In an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, Demler Zamora (12-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas goes up against Jose Antonio Meza (9-9, 2 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, a six-round junior bantamweight bout between Steven Navarro (1-0, 1 KOs) of Los Angeles and Juan Pablo Meza (7-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Kicking off the action, Las Vegas-based Bryan Polaco (6-0, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Richard Acevedo (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live stream

In U.S., Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

In the UK, the main event and co-main event bouts air live on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am BST.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Espinoza vs Chirino from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino results

Stay tuned for Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live results.

  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino
  • Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova
  • Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez
  • Floyd Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza
  • Demler Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza
  • Steven Navarro vs. Juan Pablo Meza
  • Bryan Polaco vs. Richard Acevedo
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.