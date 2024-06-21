Espinoza vs Chirino live results, start time, main event, prelims

Rafael Espinoza and Sergio Chirino battle it out in the main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, June 21. The all-Mexican showdown features the undefeated world champion up against the once-beaten contender.

Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO 126-pound title. Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of four major belts. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 10-round co-main event pits undefeated Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas against former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The pair squares off at junior lightweight with NABO belt at stake. Cortes missed weight and is ineligible to win the title.

Among the prelims, Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin go head to head in a 10-rounder for NABO middleweight strap. As well, Las Vegas native Floyd Diaz (11-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Francisco Pedroza (18-11-2, 10 KOs) meet in an eight-rounder at bantamweight.

In an eight-rounder at junior lightweight, Demler Zamora (12-0, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas goes up against Jose Antonio Meza (9-9, 2 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, a six-round junior bantamweight bout between Steven Navarro (1-0, 1 KOs) of Los Angeles and Juan Pablo Meza (7-3, 2 KOs) of Chile. Kicking off the action, Las Vegas-based Bryan Polaco (6-0, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Richard Acevedo (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California clash in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live stream

In U.S., Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino airs live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for Friday, June 21 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK, the main event and co-main event bouts air live on Sky Sports on Saturday, June 22 at 2 am BST.

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Espinoza vs Chirino from practically anywhere. Date and time vary by location.

Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino results

