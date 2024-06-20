Subscribe
Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino weigh-in video

Espinoza vs Chirino official weigh-ins live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Sergio Chirino at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 21. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126 lbs championship limit. Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas and Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) battle it out for NABO belt at junior lightweight. The weight limit is 130 lbs.

Also on the card, Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin square off for NABO belt at middleweight. The limit is 160 lbs.

Get Espinoza vs Chirino full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Espinoza vs Chirino fight card

Main card

  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino, 12 rounds, featherweight – Espinoza’s WBO title
  • Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant NABO title
  • Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant NABO title

Preliminary card

  • Floyd Diaz vs. Francisco Pedroza, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Demler Zamora vs. Jose Antonio Meza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Steven Navarro vs. Juan Pablo Meza, 6 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Conrado S. Martinez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Bryan Polaco vs. Richard Acevedo, 6 rounds, middleweight
