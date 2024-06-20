Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino weigh-in video

Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight title against fellow-Mexican Sergio Chirino at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on June 21. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 126 lbs championship limit. Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas and Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) battle it out for NABO belt at junior lightweight. The weight limit is 130 lbs.

Also on the card, Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin square off for NABO belt at middleweight. The limit is 160 lbs.

Espinoza vs Chirino full fight card

Espinoza vs Chirino fight card

Main card

Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino, 12 rounds, featherweight – Espinoza’s WBO title

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – vacant NABO title

Troy Isley vs. Javier Martinez, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant NABO title

Preliminary card